The greatest lessons in life are most often learned at an early age.
Woodrow Wilson basketball Hall of Fame guard, Chris Daniels, translated early lessons learned on the basketball court, to later success on the golf course.
“I think I work just as hard as anybody else on my golf game,” Daniels said. “To me, I have to do something everyday. We didn’t practice on Sundays (in high school), but, every other day we had a hard practice. I am trying to learn everyday on my golf game. I am 47 years old and I am still trying to get better.”
“It goes back to when I was young, playing Little League baseball and Biddy basketball,” Daniels went on to say. “I always had the best coaches and best people watching me, making sure I was doing the right things and practicing hard. Now I coach myself and my son Nathan. It is a motivational thing, and back in those days is where I think I may have gotten a competitive edge.”
“Basketball and all those sports back in the day, taught me how to compete at least.”
The 2019 amateur golf season has arguably been the best of Daniels’ career, putting him inside the top-10 of the points standings for the West Virginia Golf Association’s Player of the Year.
He opened the season with a fifth-place finish at the WV 2-person Scramble tournament at Lakeview Resort in Morgantown with good friend and fellow standout golfer, Mike Mays.
Daniels backed that up with a sixth place finish when he teamed with Callaway Junior Tour phenom, Jackson Hill, in the WV Four-ball tournament. In his first individual event this year for the WVGA, Daniels finished tied for 15th at the WV Open in a field that included both professional and amateur golfers.
“I believe I was the seventh lowest amateur at the WV Open and I was really happy with that performance,” Daniels said. “There were a few holes that you could look back on, but I enjoyed Parkersburg. It set up good for me and I played pretty steady all week.”
Golf became Daniels’ main focus a couple of years out of college when a nagging shoulder issue ended his slo-pitch softball playing days. It did not take him long to find success.
“My first state amateur was, I am pretty sure, 1996,” Daniels said. “I had tried to qualify a couple of years before, but, didn’t make it.”
While making his first state amateur event could have been enough to make it the favorite golf memory of his career, the event became a priceless memory for Daniels.
“My dad (Gary) had been diagnosed with cancer and was already in chemotherapy, but he volunteered to caddy for me,” Daniels explained. “We walked the bag the first day and I played great that day for 16 holes. I double-bogeyed the 17th hole on the Old White, but, still shot 71. We drank a lot of Gatorade that day and I think we both ran out of gas a little. I did not play well enough to make the cut the next day, but, even now, because my dad was my caddy and him getting to watch me play in my first amateur, that is still my best memory, that 71 that day.”
It was not the first time that father and son shared a special memory together.
Gary Daniels played on the 1965 Oceana high school basketball team that went undefeated and crushed Williamson in the state finals. Twenty-five year later, the elder Daniels got to watch his son hoist the state championship trophy as part of the famed 1990 Woodrow Wilson basketball state championship team.
It capped off a career where Daniels buried 162 3-pointers, still a school record.
“Winning the (1990) state championship, was the highlight of my athletic career,” Daniels said. “In the run-up to that tournament, we had played in the state tournament in ‘88 and got beat pretty handily in the semifinals. But, as we practiced, for what seemed like five hours per day, (head) coach (Dave Barksdale) kept telling us, if we took care of business, that it would be our most outstanding athletic achievement. It is still my best team accomplishment and realistically my best individual sports accomplishment.”
While the competitive fire inside Daniels has never waned, it did get an extra boost the last few years when Nathan was bitten by the golf bug.
“Nathan has been on a golf course, or watching since he was five years old. If you ask him he would say, maybe the last two years was when he got to a point where he really wanted to be a good player,” Daniels said “It puts me out here on the course more. We have had a foursome all spring and summer of me, Todd (Duncan), Nathan and Jackson. I have been out here a lot with Nathan and playing more rounds.”
This past weekend, the Daniels duo combined for a memorable time of their own in the two-day, WV Parent-Child tournament at the Resort at Glade Springs.
“That is my favorite tournament, of course” Daniels said quickly. “When we started, maybe four years ago, we shot like 10-over par as a team. For us to now be shooting 20-under is awesome. I didn’t hit every shot either. Nathan made eagles on his own ball and made a lot of putts. We beat the champions score from last year by five shots and still didn’t win.”
Daniels has one more big state event on the calendar, the WV Amateur which starts Tuesday on the Meadows Course at The Greenbrier.
“Can I win it, I don’t know, but, I am going to try,” Daniels said.
