The Beckley Babe Ruth 15-year-olds are going for a three-peat.
It’s state tournament time for Babe Ruth League and Beckley will have three teams trying to advance to regional play. State tournaments begin Saturday in West Virginia.
The Beckley 15s will be at home, hosting Huntington Southeast at Harry Lewin Field in a best-of-3 format. Game 1 will start at noon and Game 2 will start 30 minutes after its completion.
If a third game is necessary, it would be played Sunday at noon.
Admission for Saturday is $10 for two games. Admission for Sunday would be $5.
The team defeated Elkins for the 2019 state title before the tournament was canceled two straight seasons because of Covid. Things got back on track last summer and Beckley swept Huntington.
This weekend’s winner will play in the Ohio Valley Region tournament July 19-23 in Crown Point, Ind.
Team members are Levi Barnett, Sam Barnett, Cole Bennett, Xaylen Johns, Spencer Morgan, Noah Redman, Landon Riddle, Evan Romage, Maddex Sims, Jack Tabit, Preston West and Parker Williams.
Head coach Antonio Leopardi is assisted by Eddie Wilson and Jacob Sheets.
The 13-year-old team is already regional bound after Huntington had to forfeit. The next stop is Janesville, Wis., July 19-23.
Team members are Kaleb Barbero, Gage Burdette, Kolton Eades, Preston Eades, Will Farrish, Brayden Jones, Teagan Kelly, Blake Pugalee, Kyler Quesenberry, Colton Thompson, Eli Vance, Jacob Varney and Ben Ziolkowski.
Head coach is Rick Barbero. Assistants are Brandon Barbero and Donald Varney.
The 14-year-olds will have to hit the road for their state tournament, taking on Huntington at the Kennedy Center, home of the Marshall Thundering Herd. They will follow the same schedule as the 15-year-old tournament.
The regional will be July 19-23 in Southeastern Lexington, Ky.
Team members are Jaxon Adams, Jacob Claypool, Jackson Gray, Brayden Keith, Grant Lawson, Austin Long, Gage Price, Shawn Tyree, Tyler Wilhite, Brady Williams, Degan Williams and Justin Williams.
Head coach is Jamie Wilhite. Assistants are Gary Gray and Robert Williams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.