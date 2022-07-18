Technically, Beckley Babe Ruth successfully defended the 15-year-old state championship it won in 2019. There was no tournament in 2020 because of Covid, and it was wiped out last summer as well.
But, just as the players from those two teams are different, so, too, is each team's makeup.
"If you try to compare this team and the '19 team, you're really comparing apples and oranges," Beckley manager Antonio Leopardi said. "They're different. The '19 team was a little deeper in pitching. But the thing I really like about this team is we hit from top to bottom. There's not a single player on the roster that can't hit the ball well and I think that's going to help us out a lot up there."
Up there would be Eau Claire, Wis., where the team will compete in the Ohio Valley Regional July 28-31 for the chance to qualify for the Babe Ruth League World Series.
Beckley clinched its regional berth with a sweep of its best-of-3 championship series against Huntington Southeast. The series ended up being spread out a week thanks to rain, but it was worth the wait for Beckley.
In Saturday's clincher, Beckley scored five runs in the fifth inning to break the game open en route to a 14-3 win at Harry Lewin Field.
Beckley, which won Game 1 9-2 on July 8, put it out of reach with a five-run seventh.
The offense was certainly on display. Huntington led 2-1 before Beckley took the lead for good with a three-run second. Reid Warden hit a two-run homer, his second of the series.
In the seventh-inning explosion, Levi Barnett launched a grand slam.
Through it all, Leopardi said the team has remained on an even keel.
"I'm a big fan of a chatty team and a loud team, but this team really wasn't that," he said. "They were a lot more composed and just sort of focused on the overall goal."
Leopardi said getting the team — comprised of players from Woodrow Wilson, Shady Spring and Independence — to mesh in a short amount of time was the biggest challenge. They only had five practices to prepare for the series.
"When it comes to this sort of thing and you're picking an all-star team, the practices are important and sort of getting them to adapt to your culture is important," Leopardi said, "but the most important thing with an all-star team is, you know everybody can play, but trying to get them to mold and jell together is a real task, and they took that on real well. They fit perfectly together.
"We've got four from Shady, four from Independence and three from Beckley. It's hard when you play against kids your whole life and then all of a sudden you're on the same team. They took that on really well."
Making up the team are Jalon Bailey, Levi Barnett, Aiden Calvert, Eli Cox, Cole Cunningham, Colt Lowery, Jake Meadows, Hunter Moore, Brody Seabolt, Maddex Sims, Reid Warden and Orion Wills.
Leopardi is assisted by Cameron Pack and Eddie Wilson.
The team plans to leave late the night of July 26 and is in dire need of funds to cover the costs of travel, lodging and food.
There is currently a GoFund Me page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/2022-beckley-babe-ruth-allstars-15u), or you can call Leopardi at 304-731-3969 to assist.
