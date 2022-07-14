The West Virginia Babe Ruth 15-year-old championship series is scheduled to resume on Saturday after it was rained out last weekend.
Beckley, which won the first game last Friday, will host Huntington Southeast at 11 a.m. in the second game of the best-of-3 series. If Huntington wins, a decisive third game would be played 30 minutes later.
Admission is $6. Kids 10 and under will be admitted free, as will current Babe Ruth League players who wear their jerseys.
Jacob Meadows and Reid Warden led Beckley in its 9-2 Game 1 victory last week. Meadows hit a solo home run and had a two-run double, and was the winning pitcher. Warden was the starting pitcher and worked two shutout innings, and hit a two-run homer and a double.
Cole Cunningham and Jalon Bailey both doubled and Brody Seabolt drove in a run.
The series winner will advance to the Ohio Valley Regional July 28-31 in Eau Claire, Wis.
Meanwhile, Beckley's 14-year-old team will travel to Huntington Southeast for their best-of-3 championship series. It will be played at the YMCA Kennedy Center Field, the home of the Marshall Thundering Herd starting Saturday.
Game 1 will be played at 11:30 a.m, with Game 2 set for 30 minutes after.
If necessary, a third game would be played Sunday at noon.
That winner will also advance to regional play July 28-31, in Reedsburg, Wis.
The 14s are made up of Ashton Arthur, Samuel Barnett, Kaden Bradbury, Paul Fox, Jack Gambrell, Moose Moody, Noah Redman, Landon Riddle, Dylan Ritchie, Miken Smyth, Degan Williams and Parker Williams.
Managers are Steven Riddle and Alex Williams.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com
