The Beckley Babe Ruth 15-year-old all-stars fell short in their quest to bring home a third straight state championship.
Huntington Southeast held Beckley scoreless on the day, sweeping 5-0 and 7-0 Saturday at Harry Lewin Field in Beckley. The tournament win sends Huntington to the Ohio Valley Region July 19-23 in Crown Point, Ind.
Huntington starting pitcher Xavier Goodwin struck out 12 and walked one over 6 2/3 innings in the opener.
Emory Arthur doubled twice and drove in two runs. Jamie Legg also had a double.
Levi Barnett and Sam Barnett both had two of Beckley’s seven hits. One of Sam Barnett’s hits was a double, while Maddex Sims and Landon Riddle also had two-base hits.
In the decisive game, Huntington scored five runs in the second inning. Bradley Johnson had two RBIs on a 2-for-3 day that included a double.
Cooper Mayo also had two hits.
Legg picked up the win on the mound. He struck out eight and walked four and allowed five hits over 5 2/3 innings.
Sims was 2-for-3 for Beckley.
l l l
Beckley’s 14-year-old team is still alive in the hunt for a state championship after splitting Saturday’s games at Huntington.
Beckley racked up 11 hits in the opener and won 6-0. Brayden Keith was 2-for-4 and joined Tyler Wilhite, David Williams, Justin Williams and Gage Price in driving in a run. Price also had two hits.
Brady Williams held Huntington to three hits over 6 2/3 innings. He had six strikeouts and three walks.
In the second game, Beckley managed just two hits and Huntington scored seven runs in the fifth for a 12-1 mercy-rule victory.
The decisive game will be played Sunday at noon in Huntington. The winner will advance to the Ohio Valley Region July 19-23 in Southeastern Lexington, Ky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.