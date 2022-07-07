The West Virginia Babe Ruth League 15-year-old state championship series will begin Friday at Harry Lewin Field in Beckley.
The hometown Beckley team, which won the title in 2019, will host Huntington Southeast in a best-of-3 series. Game 1 will be played Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Game 2 is set for noon Saturday. A third and decisive game, if necessary, would begin at 4 p.m.
Sunday has been designated as a rain day.
Admission is $6 per game, or an all-access pass can be purchased for $15.
All current Babe Ruth players who wear their jerseys will get in for free, as will all kids 10 and under.
The series winner will advance to the Ohio Valley Regional July 28-31 in Eau Claire, Wis.
The Beckley team is comprised of Jalon Bailey, Levi Barnett, Aiden Calvert, Eli Cox, Cole Cunningham, Colt Lowery, Jake Meadows, Hunter Moore, Brody Seabolt, Maddex Sims, Reid Warden and Orion Wills.
Antonio Leopardi is the manager and is assisted by Cameron Pack and Eddie Wilson.
