The Beckley Babe Ruth 14-year-old stars actually allowed a hit on Saturday. But they also scored double-digit runs again, easily continuing their regional run.
Beckley scored seven runs in the first inning and seven more in the fourth, defeating Tipton (Ill.) 14-1 in the Ohio Valley Regional quarterfinals in Lexington, Ky.
Beckley finished with seven hits but benefited from 10 walks and three Tipton errors.
Austin Long and Justin Williams drove in three runs apiece. Williams was 3-for-3 with a double.
Degan Williams went 2-for-3.
Tipton managed two hits, the first hits allowed by Beckley pitching after combined no-hitters in its two pool play games. Starter and winning pitcher Brady Williams, Degan Williams and Gage Price threw 79 total pitches on Saturday.
Beckley has outscored its opponents 47-1 in three games.
The 14s will take on the Sheridan Park Generals in the semifinals Sunday at 9 a.m. The winner will play at 2 p.m. for the championship and berth in the Babe Ruth League World Series Aug. 3-13 in Stafford/Fredericksburg, Va.
Sheridan Park defeated Janesville 11-1 on Saturday.
l l l
Meanwhile, Beckley’s 13-year-olds saw their tournament end with a 9-2 loss to the Crown Point Dogs in Janesville, Wis.
Beckley had defeated Crown Point 16-0 in pool play.
l l l
The Sophia Little League Junior girls had a promising start to day two of the Southeast Regional in Salisbury, N.C. Facing elimination, they gutted out a 6-5 win over Pleasant View, Tenn., knocking the Volunteer State champions out of the tournament.
Unfortunately, Sophia’s stay ended with a 21-3 loss to East Surry, N.C. Saturday evening.
Sophia was coming off its first Junior girls state championship since 1996.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.