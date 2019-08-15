Savanna Babcock was in a great spot a year ago.
In her first year as the head coach of the Oak Hill girls soccer team, she guided the Lady Red Devils to the Region 3 championship before falling to perennial power Charleston Catholic. Now with the graduation of eight seniors, including first-team all-stater Courtney Smith who scored 40 goals and Georgia White, there’s an expected drop off for a team that went 18-1-1 in the regular season.
Babcock looks at it more as a reloading year with a roster full of talent.
“We lost seven or eight seniors who all started last year,” Babcock said. “We have four regular starters back from last year. Our star striker Kiya Babkirk, who was a super hard worker with grit up top is back. We have our keeper returning who put in a lot of one-on-one work this offseason, another all-state defender at center back in Morgan Wills and another player who’s a sophomore, Samiah Lynch, who was in the formation we played last year with Courtney and Georgia in a triangle and Samiah was the third piece. She got the chance to learn from those two last year so we’re expecting her to step up in the role in the midfield for us.”
While replacing so many starters is a difficult task, Babcock had a head start given the circumstances of last year. The team rarely faced competition that could compete with it, and it reflected in the box score. As a result, younger players were given the opportunity to play often in the second half of games.
“Because of the level of play we were able to achieve last year, we won some games by four of five goals,” Babcock said. “I don’t think the gap will be that big, but I think a lot of the girls we have now will be able to step up and fill those roles. They got to see a lot of playing time last year because of the margin of victory. Last year I stressed to the younger girls how important it was to put in time in the offseason. Whether it’s indoor training, travel soccer or some kind of conditioning work. We had around 10 players put in that work and it’s showing off.”
As a result of their busy offseasons, the players have handled their conditioning well, something they struggled with before Babcock’s arrival. Because of that, she’s been able to focus more on handling the speed of the game and the mental decisions her players will be faced with this season.
“They’re looking good so far,” Babcock said. “Some of the stuff we have to work on is our speed of play and getting our head up instead of staring at the ball. We’ve been working on thinking one, two, three steps ahead of play and also not forcing the ball. In our scrimmages we’ve been working on things like putting together five passes before they can even shoot the ball. Giving them drills like that where they have to think and look around, it helps them build those skills instead of just running around and chasing the ball.”
Playing sharp, smart soccer will be necessary as the Lady Red Devils will be challenged early and often. In an effort to prepare the team for the looming challenge of regional power Charleston Catholic, and a potential state tournament run, Babcock revamped the schedule to add another soccer power in Robert C. Byrd.”
“Last year was my first year, but I’ve been coaching soccer since I was 19,” Babcock said. “One thing I noticed last year is the schedule that was made before I got here kept us in our comfort zone. We played a lot of teams in our region which was good for the playoffs, but it didn’t prepare us as well as I wanted. This year I made a conscious effort to get some former state champs on our schedule. The second week of games we play Robert C. Byrd and we’re super pumped about that. We’ve got Greenbrier East who is usually really good. We’ve got Elkins and St. Joe now too. None of those teams were on our schedule last year and I think playing them could help prepare us more for when sectionals and regionals roll around.”
Oak Hill will open the season Aug. 23 at home against Pocahontas County.
