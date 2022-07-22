Youth football players from around the area filed into Independence’s George D. Covey Field Friday a little taken aback by the size of the Patriots' Friday Night Lights Youth Football Camp’s main attraction, Doug Nester.
“I think they’re a little afraid of you,” Independence coach John H. Lilly said jokingly as he walked past the tent set up inside the gate as the players silently walked by, eyeing the 6-foot-7 West Virginia University junior offensive lineman.
But the campers quickly warmed to the Mountaineer as the camp and learning commenced as the heat rose off the artificial turf.
Nester knew the feeling.
“I remember coming up and going to these camps back home (Nester was an all-stater at Spring Valley in the Huntington area and won the Stydahar Award as the state’s top lineman).,” Nester said. “We had Marshall guys who would come and coach at our camp and I know how much that meant to me."
Nester said fundamentals would be his key focus, but he said more important would be a message.
“Really just help grow their love for football,” Nester said. “Hopefully I can inspire some of these guys to go on and play college football.”
Nester certainly has played some football. He originally went to Virginia Tech out of high school, and he started 17 games for the Hokies over two years. After transferring to WVU he started all 13 games, giving him 30 career starts.
He said coming to WVU was a matter of “just wanting to come home.”
“That’s all I wanted, to play for the home state,” Nester said. “To come back to all my friends up there in Morgantown, come back to all my Spring Valley guys and just be around them.”
Lilly didn’t have to look far for other award winners to work the camp, tabbing his own Kennedy Award winner Atticus Goodson to help, just a few weeks out from reporting to Walters State where he will play baseball. Several of his players from last year’s 11-1 team, including many all-staters, were there as coaches and Lilly’s son Troy, a Concord coach, and several other Concord coaches helped direct the camp.
“It’s real exciting,” Lilly said. “We haven’t been able to do a lot of this the last two years because of Covid. This was one of the bigger camps in the state with youth leagues over the last few years. We had Atticus and Doug Nester here and meet directors and I think it’s going to be a fun day.”
Lily said at the young level the camp focused on the key is fun.
“That’s the secret to success,” Lilly said. “If they have fun, they will stick with it and hopefully play at the high school. If they come out and it's torture, and no fun and they don’t like it they will never play again. So it’s important for us to do things like today so they can have a little bit of fun. We did some instructional work, we are going to play some games, have some fun, too."
He said getting Nester was the matter of asking and making the NIL (name, image, likeness, which is described as a basic contract set in place allowing student-athletes to earn fair compensation for their time and effort) work.
“I contacted the Mountaineers and said we’d liked to get a couple of WVU guys down here through the NIL deal,” Lilly said. “It’s our first year trying to do it so we will get a feel and maybe next year get more players down here. There are a lot of local players that people forget like Shawn Martin of Bluefield and hopefully next year we can get a few more down here and hopefully the people in town, the Mountaineer fans, will get behind it and support it.”
Nester said the camp made sense.
“Coach Lilly contacted our staff and asked if anybody would be available and my sisters lived down here and my family and I thought it would be a good opportunity to come and see them and come and coach some kids along the way,” Nester said.
And the kids enjoyed it. And the older kids did as well.
“I’m just going to try to teach them as much as possible,” rising senior all-state receiver Cyrus Goodson said. “When I leave this is the next generation. Hopefully they can come in and do the same thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.