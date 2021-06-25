Aviators take flight against Miners

Miguel Rivera, Tanner Craig and Carlos Contreras all hit home runs and the Lafayette Aviators beat the West Virginia Miners 14-9 Friday at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
After allowing just four homers over the first 22 games, the Miners (13-11) gave up four in dropping the last two games of the series to the Aviators. Contreras went deep for the second consecutive night.
The 14 runs were the most scored against the Miners this season.
In addition to the three home runs, Oscar Ponce drove in three runs for Lafayette (17-8), which increased its lead over Danville to 1 1/2 games in the East’s Wabash River Division.
Aviators starter Teddy Natter (2-0) got the win after allowing five hits and three runs over four innings. He struck out seven and walked four.
The Miners were able to get to the Lafayette bullpen for six earned runs over three innings but were trailing 14-3 by that point.
Pat Mills and Bradley McLean both drove in three runs for the Miners. Malik Williams was 2-for-4.
Hunter Youngblood (2-1) was tagged for nine hits and nine runs, six earned, over four innings.
The Miners remained 1 1/2 games behind Champion City in the Ohio River Valley Division. The Kings lost 10-8 to Terre Haute.
The first half of the season ends with Wednesday’s games. The first half leaders in each division will clinch spots in the Prospect League playoffs.
West Virginia will travel to Johnstown for a two-game series. First pitch Saturday is set for 5:05 p.m., followed by Sunday at 3 p.m.