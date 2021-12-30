Atticus Goodson named 2021 Register-Herald Athlete of the Year

Not much else can be said of the season Independence running back Atticus Goodson put together.
He put an exclamation point on a decorated campaign last week when he was named the Kennedy Award winner as the state's top high school football player. That after being named the Class AA all-state captain and the Curt Warner Award winner as the state's top running back.
But confining Goodson's recognition to football would not be doing him justice. His success got started long before August.
That's why he is being honored as the 2021 Register-Herald Athlete of the Year.
Goodson's football exploits have been well chronicled. He set an Independence career record with 5,292 rushing yards, and did so in three seasons. He ran for 1,907 yards and 29 touchdowns in 10 games as a senior in helping the Patriots to the Class AA state title game, where they fell 21-12 to Fairmont Senior.
But that success only followed what had started as a big calendar year.
In June, Goodson was named to the Class AA all-state baseball team as a first-team outfielder. He hit .405 on the season with four doubles, a triple, four home runs, 19 runs batted in and 48 runs scored with 19 stolen bases. He helped lead the Patriots to the state tournament, most notably by tossing a complete game in a 5-1 win over Shady Spring for the Region 3, Section 2 championship. He struck out 12 in a two-hitter.
And that came after Goodson qualified for the state wrestling tournament in his first year in the sport, finishing third in Region 3 at 220 pounds. He was unable to make the trip to the state tournament while he and other wrestlers were in quarantine.
Goodson has committed to play baseball at JUCO power Walters State in Morristown, Tenn.
