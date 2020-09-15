Atkins named Register-Herald Player of the Week

Being in a different position isn’t something new for Isaac Atkins.
He was originally forced into action as the quarterback for Liberty last year when Ian Sloane suffered an injury, and was instrumental in the Raiders producing their best season in four years.
Now he’s building on that as Liberty tries to work its way to the postseason.
On the road, trailing 20-7 against Braxton County, Atkins scored the team’s first two touchdowns on the ground while throwing the next two, leading Liberty to a 26-20 win and 2-0 record to start the season.
For his efforts, Atkins has been named the Register-Herald Player of the Week by the R-H sports writers. Atkins also finished first in the fan vote, garnering 86.7 percent of the vote.
In total, Atkins rushed for 187 yards and threw for 98 more, having his fingerprints on all four Liberty touchdowns scored.
“What he did isn’t a surprise to us,” Liberty head coach Mark Workman said. “That’s just typical Isaac. He came in to several situations on the fly for us last year and all he did was flourish. Any time we need a big play or drive, he’s given us that and that’s what you expect from a guy who’s a senior leader.”
For Workman and the Raiders, what Atkins was able to do Friday night felt like a shift in the program. After going through winless seasons in 2016 and 2017, the Raiders had opportunities over that span to win a close game here and there, but hey struggled to do so. Friday was the result of learning from past failures.
“We’ve been in that situation a ton over the last few years,” Workman said. “Isaac and the rest of our seniors have played in a ton of those games where we were down by a score or two in the second half and we just couldn’t get over that hump. That showed us that we’re ready for anything thrown our way and that we can overcome adversity on the fly and make the winning adjustments when needed.”
Part of what made Atkins effective Friday and what has made him effective is his time in the system and willingness to learn and get better. As a multiyear starter he’s grown comfortable and the coaching staff has rewarded him with its full confidence.
“He just understands the offense so well,” Workman said. “I’m not going to get into the nuts and bolts, but designed runs, passing, he knows where to go with the ball whenever he’s out there. We have full faith in his ability to make any adjustments he sees out there as well, and he’s earned that. When you have to come in and replace someone like Ian like he did last year and you do well, that just shows why we should have confidence in you. But it’s not just about him. He has other senior players out there that are blocking for him and catching those passes, and wins like that one are a full team effort that we hope to get more of.”
The Raiders will make their home debut Friday against Montcalm. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH