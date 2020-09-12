Liberty 26, Braxton County 20
flatwoods — Isaac Atkins accounted for four touchdowns and Liberty came back from a 20-7 deficit to defeat Braxton County 26-20.
Atkins' 26-yard touchdown run got the Raiders on the board in the second quarter after falling behind 12-0. He then ran in from two yards to make it a 20-13 game in the third.
Atkins then threw a pair of touchdown passes to Braden Howell, the first a 29-yarder that tied the game at 20-20 going into the fourth.
Atkins and Howell connected again from 25 yards in the fourth for the eventual game-winner.
Atkins finished with 187 yards rushing on 16 carries. He was also 5-of-16 passing for 98 yards.
In addition to his two touchdown receptions, Howell also had two interceptions to give him three over Liberty's first two games. The senior had nine interceptions last season.
The Raiders (2-0) will make their home debut Friday versus Montcalm.
L 0 7 13 6 — 26
BC 6 6 8 0 — 20
First quarter
BC: Baine Cogar 62 pass from Jett Cogar (conversion failed)
Second quarter
BC: Tyler Cox 87 punt return (conversion failed)
L: Isaac Atkins 26 run (Logan Dodrill kick)
Third quarter
BC: Cox 15 pass from Logan Conley (conversion good)
L: Atkins 2 run (kick failed)
L: Braden Howell 29 pass from Atkins (Dodrill kick)
Fourth quarter
L: Howell 25 pass from Atkins (conversion failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — L: Atkins 16-187, Ryan Simms 17-77, Dustin Workman 4-29, Dodrill 8-26.
Passing — L: Atkins 5-16-0-98.
Receiving — L: Howell 2-54, Simms 2-33, Trey Tabor 1-12.