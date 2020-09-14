Liberty is 2-0, and quarterback Isaac Atkins has shown that he can get the job done with his arm and his legs.
In the Raiders’ Week 1 game at Van, Atkins completed all five of his pass attempts, three for touchdowns, in a 52-8 victory. He threw for 179 yards and did not throw an interception.
Last Friday at Braxton County, Atkins was still effective in the passing game, but did most of his damage on the ground.
Atkins ran for touchdowns of 26 and 2 yards to twice bring his team out of double-digit deficits. The second started a run of 19 unanswered points.
The final two touchdowns came in the passing game. Atkins hit fellow senior Braden Howell for scores of 29 and 25 yards as Liberty completed the comeback for a 26-20 victory.
Atkins finished with 187 yards on 16 carries, and accounted for 98 yards in the air.
For his efforts, Atkins is one of five candidates for the Register-Herald Player of the Week. The others are, in alphabetical order, Noah Brown of Greenbrier West, Markis Crawford of Summers County, Atticus Goodson of Independence and Keandre Sarver of Summers County.
l l l
The Register-Herald Player of the Week is chosen by a vote of the R-H sports staff.
Fans can make their voices heard by clicking on the story and voting at register-herald.com. The fan vote will be used to break a tie. Voting will close Tuesday at noon.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber
Week 2 Standouts
Liberty quarterback Isaac Atkins ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for scores in a win at Braxton County. … Caleb Bower scored two touchdowns and rushed for 195 yards in Wyoming East’s 16-14 loss to Nicholas County. … Greenbrier West’s Noah Brown carried 17 times for 192 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-26 win over Westside. … Markis Crawford ran for a 67-yard touchdown on the game’s first offensive play and finished with 151 yards and a second TD in Summers County’s 26-7 win over Shady Spring. … Atticus Goodson scored five touchdowns and ran for 150 yards on 11 carries as Independence defeated River View 55-8. … Liberty’s Braden Howell had two touchdown receptions and also had two interceptions on defense. … Westside’s Daniel Reed had a 60-yard touchdown reception and a 47-yard TD run and returned a kickoff 82 yards for a third touchdown. … Keandre Sarver also had a big night for Summers County, running for 139 yards and two touchdowns. … Greenbrier East’s Colby Piner caught five passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in a loss at Jefferson. … Jacob Williams ran for 98 yards and a score for Nicholas County.