Athlete of the Week: When Woodrow's Grayton is healthy, he is key

For Woodrow Wilson's Nate Grayton, excelling on the field has never been a problem for the running back/defensive back.
Staying healthy has, however, been the tricky part.
Last season, in the team’s second game against Greenbrier East, Grayton was having an outstanding quarter with 74 yards when he suffered a season-ending ankle injury.
This year, the junior suffered a concussion that cost him time and a quarantine that cost him another.
Now healthy, he is showing the promise that a healthy Nate Grayton brings to the table.
In a 49-10 victory against Oak Hill Friday, Grayton had seven carries for 84 yards and three touchdowns, and he returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown.
For his performance, Grayton was named The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week.
“He was one of those guys we’ve been waiting for to come alive,” coach Street Sarrett said. “He has had some setbacks, but he is starting to become the player we’ve thought he would be.”
All three of Grayton’s rushing touchdowns came in the fourth quarter.
“The line was getting their blocks and I was following them,” Grayton said. “We are just doing the things we need to do to try and win games.”
Woodrow Wilson is 4-5 and at South Charleston Friday and a win there would put the Flying Eagles into the Class AAA playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Grayton has showed flashes of exactly how important a key he can be for the Flying Eagles in all three phases when he is healthy.
His first touchdown of the season came against Princeton when he caught a short screen pass from Maddex McMillen and got to the corner and scored from 28 yards out in the first quarter.
He scored on an interception return at George Washington.
And then came Friday’s four-touchdown explosion, set up by the punt return Sarrett called one of the best he has ever seen.
Woodrow had a 14-3 lead at that point in the third quarter.
“I think they were trying to kick it out of bounds, but it bounced back toward to the center of the field,” Sarrett said, setting up the story. “Nate let the ball roll and roll and roll. Then, he picked it up and headed toward our sideline. All of a sudden, he cuts it back, and Keynan Cook came out of nowhere (as a lead blocker) and led him down the field and he walked into the end zone.”
That set the stage for Grayton to score three consecutive touchdowns in the fourth, all in a 4:41 span, to put the game away. He was also the team’s second leading tackler in that game with 11 stops.
“I think he’s a better offensive player,” Sarrett said. “He is starting to fill out. He is a great complement to Matt Moore in our backfield.”
Grayton said he, too, believes himself a better offensive player.
“But I’m starting to get better on defense,” Grayton said. “I’m starting to learn more about the defense, starting to understand the defensive side of the ball.”
Of course, he tops off that with his play on special teams.
The hardest part, Grayton said, is getting healthy. That, too, has proven to be a process for Grayton, who for most of his first two seasons of varsity football has felt snakebit. Every time he started to show the promise his coaches know he possesses, there would be another pothole in the road.
“I was having a big game (last year) at Greenbrier East when I got hurt, and it was hard to not be out there helping the team,” he said. “This year I had the concussion and had to miss the Huntington game and I was quarantined and missed a game. I know I have to stay active, so I try to stay outside. You can’t get lazy.”
He certainly hasn’t been that on the field for the Flying Eagles.
Grayton, for one, is happy for an opportunity to play a game for a postseason berth this week.
“We’ve played hard this season and it is exciting to play and have a chance to make it to the playoffs,” Grayton said. “We have stayed together; we’ve won some games and put ourselves into a good position.”
Which Grayton certainly has done when he has been healthy. The results speak for themselves just this season, when he has scored via rushing, receiving, interception and punt return.
“He can be a factor whenever he is on the field, offense, defense or special teams,” Sarrett said.
