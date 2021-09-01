Athlete of the Week: Strong mental approach carries McGinnis

As a two-sport fall athlete, Charlotte McGinnis is being tested both physically and mentally.
And she's handling it well.
In her first full week of the season, the Shady Spring junior made her presence felt on the soccer team, scoring two goals in the Tigers' 6-2 win at Lincoln County. Two days later, she won the Beckley Chick-fil-A Invitational cross country meet in convincing fashion.
It was an eventful start for McGinnis, who has been named The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week. A strong mental approach is getting her through the demands.
"It is hard doing two sports (simultaneously), because it does take a lot of mental positivity," she said. "I feel like doing both gives you mental toughness, and you have to have a lot of strength to do both. I quit soccer for a long time, more like the offseason of cross country, and doing both sets a good relationship with friends and family, but also gives a mental toughness. I think one helps the other just as much."
Cross country is the sport in which McGinnis' name is more recognizable. The transfer from Woodrow Wilson won a regional title as a freshman before missing last year's region meet with an injury. She was still able to run at the state meet and finished in the top 25.
Training for cross country is a year-round process, but McGinnis — who won the Chick-fil-A meet by 13 seconds — seems to have it figured out.
"I take a couple of breaks because, doing it all together, I don't want to get tired out, but it's all mental," she said. "You just have to tell yourself that you've got to do it. That's how you get better. And you're going to have people around you. You have to be positive (for them), too. I really think that's the mentality to have to go year round."
One way McGinnis paces herself is by sticking to a schedule.
"Mondays and Wednesdays are workouts, and so are Fridays. Mondays are long runs," she said. "It kind of just depends on the day. So I have a schedule and it works out in a way where I can prepare myself every day, and it cycles."
Meanwhile, soccer helps her prepare for cross country.
"Usually I go straight from school to soccer (practice) from 3:30 to 5:30 and then I go to cross country from 6 to around 7:30," she said. "So I don't really get much of a break, but soccer usually warms me up for cross country. It kind of works out, because I'm already energized for cross country."
That's not to downplay how important soccer is to McGinnis, who is playing scholastically for the first time.
"I played travel (soccer) since I was 3," she said. "Then when cross country became a really big thing for me, I played (travel soccer) in the offseason of cross country and track to stay active and also keep playing because it is a sport that I love to do.
"At first it was a little hard because I hadn't played in two years because of Covid and injury. After, like, a week I got back into it and it was just kind of there."
McGinnis also won the online reader vote with 32.6 percent.
