Athlete of the Week: Spartans' Dotson kicks up a storm Friday night

Greenbrier East coach Noah Dotson was surprised he got the call from coach Ray Lee early in the Spartans’ game with Hampshire Friday night.
Lee had no hesitation.
With a drive bogging down at about the 27, Lee had all the confidence in the world, despite less than stellar weather conditions, that Dotson would come through from 44 yards.
And he did it, just like he had done eight other times during his career, albeit from much closer distance. This time, it was a school record.
“We had a pretty good drive going there and the first down yardage wasn’t real close, and we didn’t want to come away with nothing,” Lee said. “I had all the confidence in the world he was going to make that kick.”
Lee knew how hard Dotson worked to make himself a complete kicker.
And that school-record 44-yard kick was just part of a complete game had by Dotson, one-time part-time soccer player and now full-time football player, in a 44-6 victory against Hampshire at Spartans Stadium.
His stat line was nearly the hat trick for football kickers.
He had the record-setting field goal and was 5 of 6 on PATs.
He sent six kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks, always big in the field position battle.
And he averaged 44.7 yards on three punts, including a 66-yarder.
That big night earned Dotson The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week honor.
Dotson took a somewhat typical kicker’s route to the gridiron, a soccer player who thought he could help the football team.
“He would come over and work on our special teams and then he would go to soccer practice,” Lee said. “One day we had a college coach here looking at some of the guys and I introduced him. I said, ‘This is our kicker.’ I don’t know if that kind of sparked (the idea) that he could do something with this sport, but he really has worked hard to become the all-around kicker he has been for our team.”
It didn’t take long for him to fall in love with the sport, Dotson said.
“I love everything about it, the atmosphere on Friday night and the camaraderie with the players on the team,” he said.
He has been a three-year stalwart at kicker, with nine career field goals (9 of 14), and 84 PATs (84 of 97 attempts) for 111 points.
“I don’t remember the first field goal, but I remember the first time being on the field kicking off,” Dotson said. “I was a nervous wreck. After I did that, and I realized I could do it, I really didn’t want to do anything else.”
Lee said nothing about Dotson’s big night was a surprise and nothing stood out above the rest.
“Everything that young man did on Friday night was a result of work ethic,” Lee said. “You can come up here to the stadium on a Saturday after we had a game (Friday) and he is here, working on his trade. Sometimes he’ll be here on a Sunday.”
The results of the work are noticeable.
“I think I’ve improved a lot,” Dotson said. “I only had one touchback last year so that was something I wanted to work on. And I wasn’t even the starting punter last year, but I knew I had to work to earn my teammates’ trust. With the help of my coaches and the players I think I have been able to do that.”
Dotson said he hopes to be able to kick in college, though he hasn’t heard from any prospective suitors as of yet. If he keeps doing what he did on Friday night, that won’t last long.
Westside football player Dale Bledsoe (274 rushing yards, four touchdowns vs. Liberty) won the online reader poll with 23.3 percent of the vote.
Other nominees for the weekly Athlete of the Week award were Westside’s Kerri-Anne Cook (Class AA Region 3 golf champion), Wyoming East football’s Jackson Danielson (214 rush yards, five TD in win vs. River View), Woodrow Wilson cross country’s Aiden Kneeland (Westside Invitational course record 16:08) Greenbrier West football’s Ty Nickell (203 yards, five TDs in win vs. Shady Spring), Independence football’s Judah Price (212 yards, five TDs in win vs. Bluefield) and Greenbrier East’s Dia Sauvage (17 aces, seven kills, 99 serve receives,15 assists and 77 digs in 6-0 week).
