Athlete of the Week: Spartan line has "steak" in Cline's success

Greenbrier East running back Ian Cline has a dilemma.
The sophomore knows the reason he has been able to post big numbers this season has been the play of his offensive line.
And he knows tradition maintains that running backs treat their linemen to a big steak dinner or something of the sort as a thank you.
Cline is realizing the more he continues rolling up meaty numbers, as he did with his filet mignon performance of 284 yards and four touchdowns last Friday against Ripley, the quality of the prime cut is going up.
The Spartans’ line has a real “steak” in Cline’s success.
“I’ve seen stuff on the NFL guys (treating their offensive line) on YouTube, and coach Baker (Greenbrier East assistant Aaron Baker) said they're supposed to get a steak dinner,” Cline said. “I’m a 16-year-old kid. It’s not like I’m walking around with a lot of money in my pocket. I mean, five to seven steaks, that’s going to cost a lot of money.”
Cline was kidding. But not about the play of his line. They have been New York strip-quality all season for the 5-2 Spartans and the team’s young running back, who is approaching 1,000 yards in six starts this season.
In a season of breakout performances Cline had his best evening of the half dozen against Ripley and ended it by being named The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week.
“It’s all the line. I couldn’t do anything without those guys on the line,” Cline said. “I’m just running the ball. It’s a team thing because we are all working together. I’d rather just go out and play and try to help the team win games.”
The performance by Cline and Co. was not only award winning, it was also among the best in school history. The 284 yards was the third-most in school history, following a pair of Zayvion Lawson performances in 2015 – 346 against Musselman and 325 yards against James Monroe – during his 2,268-yard season that ended with him being selected to the Class AAA all-state team.
Cline has a goal of getting 1,500 yards this season and is currently at 920 yards in six games, despite missing the Spartans' game at Mingo Central two weeks ago.
In a loss to Oak Hill, Cline emerged from quarantine on the Friday of the game and didn’t play as much as he normally does, but still rushed for 119 yards. He has topped 100 yards in five of six games and had 85 against Robert C. Byrd in the other game.
Cline said until this year he hadn’t heard much comparing of him to his dad Rick Cline, a standout back in the early 1990s at Greenbrier West, where he led the state in scoring and helped the Cavaliers to the state championship game.
He said his dad was the old school style runner.
“We talk a lot more about the games, he gives tips and gives me insight now because I’m playing offense, and last year I was just playing defense (as a freshman),” he said. “He isn’t a big fan of dancing and making moves, he is more of what you would call the old school power runner.”
He said he listened to the game he missed with his dad that weekend. He laughed and jokingly said, “'You know, no TV, no internet, pretty much just old-school radio.”
Asked about his own strengths, Cline said he thinks it’s his versatility.
“I don’t have the best speed but once I get past the (first level) I think I can get up the field,” he said. “I also think I have the ability to break tackles, though I don’t think I’m a straight power runner.”
Cline is also one of the top receiving backs in the area with 191 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
He has some moxie and old school to his game as well. He carried the ball 39 times against Woodrow Wilson Sept. 3 in just his second varsity game. This tour de force outing required his mother Heather Allen to stop at a local Sheetz to get additional ice for the ride home that night.
Which takes Cline back to his offensive line.
“I think it’s night and day where we are now from where we were in that game,” Cline said. “I’m seeing the field so much better and I’m able to read the blocks in front of me. You asked about style. I think I’m more patient waiting for a block to develop now, much more than I was at the beginning of the season. And I think those guys are also learning about the way I run. It’s really working out well. It’s chemistry and that was what was happening on Friday night."
He said he couldn’t believe what he heard when Baker recited his numbers before the team broke in the end zone for the trip back home from Ripley.
“Somebody asked me about it and I said I felt like I had a good night, about 215 yards, maybe 220,” Cline said. “I couldn’t believe it when coach Baker said that number (284). Again, it’s all on the line, those guys do a great job for me every week. They do a great job for the offense. We couldn’t do anything without those guys.”
OK, so what about that dinner for the line?
“They’re going to get something,” Cline said. “It might end up being the Dairy Queen cut, but I will make sure they get something.”
