Athlete of the Week: Nickell has his "Owen Moment"

Ty Nickell knew the moment was at hand at Meadow Bridge Friday night.
After taking the handoff just inside his own end zone, he followed his lead blocker – and cousin – Kadin Parker off tackle. As Parker knocked a defender off balance, opening a lane, Nickell kicked it in high gear down the left sideline, along the Greenbrier West bench.
“As soon as Parker made that block all I could see was green grass,” Nickell said. “I knew at about the 50-yard line, I knew right then that was going to be my Owen (Schmitt) moment.”
He still had to outrace three Meadow Bridge defenders in hot pursuit. The last-ditch effort to bring down Nickell came at the 15, but a diving Wildcats defender came up short.
Nickell fell into the end zone, a good 20 yards ahead of teammates, and rolled over. As he attempted to get up, he rolled back over on his back. A couple of teammates helped him up.
The 98-yard run was not only majestic in appearance, but it was also a school record, breaking the old mark of 97 set by Brian Gray against Summers County on Sept. 28, 2007.
It was all part of a career-high 213-yard rushing performance by Nickell, who scored three touchdowns. He also had a 14-yard touchdown reception in the game.
For his effort, Nickell was named The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week. Also nominated were Nicholas County running back Kaleb Clark, a previous winner, Greenbrier East’s Monquelle Davis, Liberty’s Logan Doddrill, Independence’s Logan Phalin and the Woodrow Wilson golf team.
Not many high school football players would liken their record-setting run to the iconic Mountaineer Moment turned by Schmitt in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, when his 57-yard gallop to paydirt earned him the immortal moniker the Runaway Beer Truck.
No other players, of course, have Schmitt on their coaching staff.
“As soon as I got to the sideline, I found (Schmitt) and I told him (that was his Owen Schmitt moment),” Nickell said. “He congratulated me and told me to keep working hard.”
Truth is, Nickell is the kind of player a guy like Schmitt can appreciate.
“He’s a guy who likes to hit you,” Greenbrier West coach Toby Harris said. “On offense and defense. He’s not going to do a lot of moves out there, he is going to run you over.”
Nickell admits that is the case and truth be told, some of it has to do with the fact that he was a lineman last season for the Cavaliers, who made it to the second round of the playoffs for the second year in a row.
“When you play on the line you have to beat the guy in front of you on every play,” Nickell said. “You get used to taking that contact that you have on every play of the game.”
Harris said that Nickell wanted to play on the offensive line last season after being a junior varsity running back as a freshman.
“We were in need of some linemen last season and Ty said he would do it, he just wanted to play,” Harris said. “He was willing to do whatever he could to help the team. But we always knew he was probably going to go back to running back when all those guys (Greenbrier West’s plethora of senior backs last year) left.”
And he has responded.
In West’s 4-1 start, including four straight wins, Nickell has rushed for 726 yards on 78 carries (9.3 yards per carry) and six touchdowns. He also has six receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.
“He has really done that with a limited number of carries,” Harris said. “We haven’t had to wear him down with carries but if we had kept feeding him the ball, he probably would have numbers like that in more games than one.”
He made a good enough impression as a lineman to still get the occasional whisper, the look that says linemen aren’t supposed to make their bones in the backfield.
“I hear it sometimes in school or the community, ‘there goes the lineman,’” Nickell said. “But my teammates support me and they have my back. I’ve kind of always considered myself a running back but I enjoyed my time playing on the line, too. I know what it’s like and I know I couldn’t do any of this without my linemen, without Cole (Vandall, the quarterback) handing me the ball. It’s a total team effort.”
The Cavaliers have a big Class A showdown with James Monroe Friday, a game that was rescheduled from earlier in the season.
Liberty's Logan Dodrill won the online poll with 49.2 percent of the vote.