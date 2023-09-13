The scene was unlike anything Neena McClintic had ever witnessed in her young career as a cross country competitor.
Five days earlier, the Greenbrier East freshman had raced to her first high school victory. She completed the course at the Oak Hill Invitational in a time of 21:45 — 50 seconds ahead of her closest competitor. McClintic was one of 52 runners on that sweltering early-September evening.
Less than a week later, she found herself in Salem, Va., for the Knights Crossing Invitational.
This was not your run-of-the-mill cross country meet. In fact, there were seven times as many runners as at Oak Hill.
“All the meets that we had before that, we would go out and it wouldn’t be as crowded because we wouldn’t have as many runners,” McClintic said. “But then at that meet there was over 350. So the whole time it was crowded and there was always somebody around you.”
McClintic admits the atmosphere made for a bit of pressure.
“It was very intimidating, especially at the start line whenever we’re all lined up and everybody’s trying to get out really taut so everybody gets a good starting position,” she said. “So it was actually scary with all the people there, because that was the biggest meet we’ve had so far.”
She was able to put that all behind her — along with 347 runners.
McClintic finished the race with a PR of 19:40.3 and was 21st out of 368 runners, putting her just outside the top five percent.
That performance coupled with her first career win earned McClintic the Register-Herald Athlete of the Week.
The meet attracted teams from several states, including West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee. There were more than 2,000 runners over eight high school and middle school divisions, and an estimated attendance of between 10,000-12,000.
“It was the biggest meet on the east coast,” said McClintic’s dad and coach, Robert McClintic. “They said it was the biggest one they ever had.”
Despite any nerves, Neena had a plan going in.
“I just tried to get ahead to place and then I just tried to stay up towards more of the front so I could try to place at the end,” she said. “I just tried to stay with the lead crowd.”
“It’s not hard to get lost in the shuffle with that many runners,” Robert said. “In the first part of the race she was able to get out good. When she got out she was able to be competitive. She ran it in 19:40, which is just a huge accomplishment for her.
“It’s just building confidence, This is her fourth 5K that she’s run and now she’s got a little taste of it.”
Not only did she set a PR, but she was the highest-placing freshman.
“I was very proud that I could run (that fast), especially under 20 minutes my freshman year,” she said. “I thank God that He allowed me to do that.”
It was a week McClintic will not forget, but she also says she has set a new bar for herself.
“It’s made me more confident that I know that I can run that fast of a time, with it being my PR now,” she said. “But then it’s also scary because I have to keep up with that. I have to just try to get better every meet that I run from now on.”
Woodrow Wilson volleyball player Alanna Penn was the readers choice with 20.2 percent of the online vote. Rachel Mann, a volleyball player at Shady Spring, was right behind her at 19 percent.
