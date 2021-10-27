Athlete of the Week: Clutch Carson gets teammates involved

Carson Eckley's importance to the Woodrow Wilson boys soccer team cannot be overstated.
The senior forward has been named The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week for the second time this season for his clutch performances in a pair of sectional victories last week. But he makes sure it's known that he's not the only one who has contributed to the Flying Eagles' success.
Woodrow advanced in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament with a 1-0 win over Oak Hill when Eckley scored the only goal. Two days later, the Eagles went to a shootout in the final at Greenbrier East and Eckley deposited the penalty kick that won the contest and sectional championship.
In talking about those two wins, Eckley often uses the word "we."
"We knew what we were coming into. Both (Oak Hill and Greenbrier East) are good teams," Eckley said. "We weren't able to stick to our game plan as good against Oak Hill just because of the (wet) field. But we defended really good, center backs blocked down. Everybody played the best they could play. Josh (Farnsworth) had some great saves. We just got that one goal at the beginning and held it down to the end."
The way Eckley shares recognition with his teammates is reflective of his play on the field.
"He's grown quite a bit as a player and, more importantly, as a person. He's accepted the role of being the guy that we rely on to score goals for us, and that's not an easy role to play. It's a lot of pressure that's put on you," head coach Steve Laraba said. "But not only does Carson do a good job of scoring the goals himself, he does a very good job of getting his teammates involved. He finds different players. He makes sure that teams have to dedicate players to his teammates and lets teams know that he's not a one-man show and that he's got people who are capable of helping him out."
Case in point was the game-tying goal against Greenbrier East that came from Jack Grimmett in the 77th minute.
"It was really big," Laraba said. "Hayden Johnson played a good ball in. Nick Von Scio had a very intelligent flick into Carson's direction, a bunch of players converged on him in front of the goal and Jack Grimmett was there. It's one of those instances where they tried to throw everything at Carson and he found a way to get a teammate in good position and we got that goal."
Then came two overtimes and eventually the shootout. The Eagles missed two kicks right off the bat. Meanwhile, Evan Laraba went in goal for Woodrow and made two big saves on Spartan PKs.
Grimmett and Von Scio hit their shots before Eckley lined up to try to eliminate the Spartans. His leadership came through.
"After the second overtime, I was trying to get everyone to quit thinking about it. I didn't want anyone to overthink it," he said. "We had two unfortunate misses, then (Grimmett and Von Scio) hit theirs and I knew if I made mine it was over, so I just stuck it in the back of the net."
The wins showed not only that Woodrow can perform under pressure, but also that success is not measured by the final margin.
"Early on we were scoring a lot of goals, and teams have found a way to stop us from scoring a lot of goals," Laraba said. "It just takes one. We're fine with 1-0 victories. Even though the plan was not to go to (penalty) kicks against East, we'll take the win however it comes, and if it's one goal that's fine. If it's more than one that's fine. If it's in a shootout, we're confident in our abilities with that as well."
The next task for the Flying Eagles (9-7-3) is to take down power George Washington. The teams will meet Thursday at the Trace Fork Soccer Complex for the Region 3 championship. Kickoff will be 30 minutes after completion of the girls game between the same schools that will start at 5 p.m.
The winners will advance to the state tournament Nov. 5-6 at the Flying Eagles' home — the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
The boys played on Oct. 5 in Beckley, with the Patriots taking a 2-0 win.
"We know that they're a very good team and multiple times that game could have been 1-1 or 2-1 or 2-2. And also it could have been 4-0, in all honesty," Laraba said. "But we know if we play well and we stick to our game plan, we've got a chance to beat a very, very good team."
"G-Dub's a really good team. We know what we're up against for sure," Eckley said. "We also know how they play, so we're going to game plan to prevent their game plan, try to defend really good, attack really good, hope for the best."
Izzy Workman of the Shady Spring girls soccer team won the online poll with 29.3 percent of the vote.
