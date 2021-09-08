Athlete of the Week: Clark gets by with help from his friends

Nicholas County running back Kaleb Clark remembers the moment well.
“We were in eighth grade,” the junior said. “I got into a little scuffle during a game and Roman (Milam) came over and joined in. Those guys have had my back since then.”
Those guys are his offensive linemen, four of them his junior classmates – Milam, Josh Cunningham, Austin Altizer and Levi Hellems – along with senior Bryson Phipps, who have paved the way for Clark’s quick start this season.
With a little help from his friends, Clark was named The Register-Herald Athlete of the Week after his performance against Shady Spring last Friday.
Clark had a career-high 178 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries in the Grizzlies' 38-14 win. He also caught two passes for 24 yards and a touchdown. Defensively he had six tackles, 2 1/2 sacks and 3 1/2 tackles for a loss.
That’s some night.
For a guy who has a five-touchdown game to his credit, this was easily Clark’s best game as a high school player, which has now spanned 20 varsity games for the Grizzlies.
“I think so because I had those defensive stats in this one,” Clark said. “In that Meadow Bridge game (last season) I didn’t have a lot of defensive stats, even though I started on defense and that was where I played because I wasn’t the starting running back.”
He is now the starter, and he has been everything the Grizzlies expected he can be when he flashed that potential in his five-touchdown game.
In two games this season Clark is the second-leading rusher in the area with 321 yards and four touchdowns.
Like a good running back, he will tell you that it’s all a matter of his friends in front of him.
“The line has blocked well,” Clark said. “Those guys hadn’t really played any varsity until last year. They really got in the weight room and now they have the experience from playing and they have done a great job for us this season.”
The junior group is a close one among the football team, especially among the running back and his line. Clark said he and Milam, the center.
“I’ve known a lot of these guys since I was 4 or 5 years old,” Clark said. “I’ve known Roman since we were both 2. I have no idea when we first met but I was told it was at daycare. It just seems like he has always been around.”
Clark said Milam is easily the funniest guy on the team.
“He likes to stir the pot,” Clark said. “But in a funny way. He is the one that tries to get us laughing, get us hyped. All those guys are crazy though. They like to talk a lot. (Senior) BP (Phipps) is probably the quiet guy on the line but he has all that experience having played the most and he is a leader up there. If it wasn’t for those guys up there, I couldn’t do anything,”
What he can do is carry the ball and carry it with seemingly few limitations.
He had 34 carries against Shady and 36 touches, including the two receptions.
“I will do whatever we have to do to win games,” Clark said. “I’ve prepared for that in the offseason.”
He said it was necessary.
“You kind of take a beating when you are running back one,” Clark said. “You get a lot of bumps and bruises, and I knew that coming into the season. (Against Shady Spring) I got a shot on my calf and it was all purple. It was nasty looking. I take a lot of hits on the arms and legs, and you just have to be ready for it when you get that many carries.”
He is on pace for over 300 carries, which he said is what he will do to win games.
Clark said he always shoots for the 100-yard mark (he has made it in both games so far) and a touchdown in each game and he feels he didn’t do his job if he doesn’t make it. But job one for he and the Grizzlies is making it back to the postseason. Nicholas County had a string of four straight playoff appearances stopped last season.
“It is something (the juniors on the team) always talked about when we were coming up, making the playoffs,” Clark said. “It’s our time now and that is the goal, to make it to the postseason."
The Grizzlies (2-0) were scheduled to host Wyoming East (1-1) this Friday, but both have agreed to play that game Sept. 24 and take this week as their open weeks. The game will be played in Summersville at 7 p.m.