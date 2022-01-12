At some point, quarantine affects everyone

Turns out nobody is immune from Covid-19 and its new Omicron variant.
As basketball games around the region were being canceled seemingly daily over the last three weeks, this announcement came from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, via his Twitter account Tuesday:
“Tonight, I tested positive for COVID-19. While I was surprised that my test results came back positive, I’m thankful to the Lord above that I’ve been vaccinated, I’ve been boosted, and that I have an incredible support system, especially my loving family.”
On Wednesday morning it was announced that the Greenbrier East girls team was postponing two games, Friday night’s showdown with rival Woodrow Wilson (pushed to Jan. 31) and Saturday’s home game with Jefferson (which hasn’t been rescheduled).
Justice, of course, doubles as head coach of the Lady Spartans.
All around the region teams have had to postpone and, in some instances, cancel games due to Covid. Hearing quarantine is becoming as commonplace as hearing “and-1” on every missed shot inside three feet.
Just this week Midland Trail had to postpone three games – Sherman on Tuesday, Nicholas County on Wednesday, and Greenbrier West on Friday — to go with the Meadow Bridge game it lost Jan. 7.
“Well, last year we went out for 24 days, so a week seems a little bit better,” Midland Trail coach Curtis Miller said. “But it’s still aggravating. We were on a good roll, won four in a row and now it’s like starting over. We will get them ready when we get back and hopefully get through the rest of the season without any issues.”
Trail is hardly the only one in the quarantine boat.
Mount View is currently on a layoff that started a week ago, a few days after losing to Liberty in the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. It cost the Knights games with Independence on Wednesday and Bluefield on Friday. Mount View will be in quarantine, as will Trail, through the weekend. Mount View, which has played six games, has had four postponed and one, in the New River CTC, canceled.
Princeton is currently down, and with it went two games in the New River CTC and games this week against Independence and Woodrow Wilson, a key Region 3, Section 2 game.
The Independence girls team had to postpone three games this week after going into quarantine. Woodrow Wilson, which saw its game with Greenbrier East on Friday postponed, lost a game early in the New River CTC. Liberty’s girls and boys, hit so hard last season, have lost games to the virus.
And everybody, in some way or form, is affected.
Even if you aren’t quarantined, you stand to lose games because someone else is.
While Wyoming East missed a week of games, which amounted to a pair of games in the CTC, Westside had seen two postponed because other schools underwent a quarantine. The Renegades have been especially lucky, having played 10 games already.
Greenbrier East’s problems this week have been addressed but county neighbor Greenbrier West has just had two games postponed because of other teams being shut down, and they have replaced Friday’s postponed Midland Trail game with a game against Mercer Christian.
Shady Spring’s girls team was hit hard by Covid last season, its season limited to just 10 games.
That has coach Brandon Bennett more vigilant than ever about the coronavirus.
“And we have remained concerned (this year),” Bennett said. “We have followed all the guidelines to keep our kids safe. They are always wearing masks at school. Masks (are worn) on bus trips. We talk frequently about staying away from those who are sick and staying out of practice if they don’t feel well. We try to control it the best we can but at the end of the day, this thing is going to continue to spread.”
That means more postponements, and ultimately and likely cancellations in the future.
“I’m definitely becoming more nervous with the increase in cases in our area, and it is getting closer to the end of the season,” Bennett said.
Those who are lucky are thankful, like James Monroe coach Matt Sauvage.
The Mavericks missed one game, a game that was canceled against Wyoming East in the CTC when the Warriors were quarantined. That game was due to be made up in the tournament before weather shut down the sessions on Thursday and Friday.
Sauvage lost two players for the first part of the season to injury, just recently getting his starting five together for the first time since the opener back in mid-December. And he had to quarantine five JV players over the holidays when, in a stroke of luck, the varsity and JV teams were practicing separately.
“Right now, we don’t have to quarantine for other teams,” he said. “Hoping it stays that way. We did quarantine five or six JV players over the holidays. It just so happened we weren’t practicing at the same time, so the varsity players didn’t have to quarantine.”
The area’s two defending state champions have been among the fortunate.
Shady Spring’s Class AAA state championship squad has lost one game, a CTC game with county rival Independence, but that was weather-related. The Wyoming East girls Class AA state champion, which played just eight regular season games last season but has already played seven this year, has lost one game with Oak Hill.
Midland Trail’s Miller said adjusting is just something folks in the basketball community are going to have to get used to and learn to deal with as old clichés and motivational lines become reality.
“It’s the inevitable, it’s going to happen, just sit back and wonder when,” Miller said. “You literally have to play every game like it’s your last because you just don’t know anymore. I hate it for the kids who work so hard for this but unfortunately, it’s the world we live in now.”