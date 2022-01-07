Army National Guard Duals postponed, will be held Saturday

What was supposed to be a two-day tournament will now be crammed into one.
The West Virginia Army National Guard Duals was postponed on Friday because of the snow that fell across the region Thursday evening into early Friday morning. The event has been changed to a one-day tournament and will start Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center.
“The road conditions, primarily in Nicholas County yesterday, had gotten really bad mid-afternoon — and the roads were very treacherous,” tournament director and Oak Hill coach Dave Vincent said. “For everyone’s safety, our school superintendent, Gary Hough, felt that it was best to keep it a one-day tournament.”
Twenty-four teams were set to compete and Vincent said Friday morning that he hopes all of them will be there Saturday but won’t be sure until the morning.
“There are some that are iffy that they can get a bus tomorrow, and some of these are out-of-state teams,” he said. “But it looks like everybody is a go for tomorrow for the most part. We may lose a couple here and there, which is expected. But I’m on the roads right now and it’s 11 o’clock (Friday morning) and the main roads are clear, so I don’t see why we can’t have as close to a full tournament as we would have.”
Weigh-ins will start at 8 a.m., and after they are concluded, a coaches meeting will be held to decide on pools.
“We’re going to have to be creative with the way we repool,” Vincent said. “We will repool with all the coaches together and come up with a good solution.”
