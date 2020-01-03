Army Guard Duals start today in Summersville

The time for wrestling season’s focus to shift from duals tournaments to bracketed tournaments is just around the corner. What better way to prepare for that transition than with the state’s largest duals tournament?
The 13th annual West Virginia Army National Guard Duals will begin today at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center. Wrestling will begin at noon and will pick back up Saturday at 10: 30 a.m.
Twenty-eight teams from West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia will compete on eight mats — an atmosphere not unlike the state tournament. By the time the weekend is over, over 400 wrestlers will compete in 120 dual matches.
“We will all get to see teams we don’t typically see on a week-to-week basis,” said Oak Hill coach and tournament director David Vincent. “You get a different feel not only for your style but also for what you may see in February at the state tournament.”
Johnson Central, Ky., will be back to defend its title and will be joined in Pool A by reigning Class A state champion Greenbrier West, PikeView, Sissonville, Ravenswood, Clay County and Hurricane.
Pool B will consist of Liberty, Greenbrier East, Webster County/Richwood, Wirt County, Winfield, Calhoun County and 2019 runner-up Moeller, Ohio.
Making up Pool C will be Shady Spring, Oak Hill, Princeton, Braxton County, Spring Valley, Liberty Harrison and Roane County.
Teams in Pool D will be Independence, Midland Trail, Nicholas County, Cabell Midland, Lewis County, North Marion and Richlands, Va.
The teams will be repooled for Saturday.
The top 12 teams will place, and each team will be given a plaque to award to its own Most Outstanding Wrestler.
“This is a huge event and is great for the community,” Vincent said. “The City of Summersville and the Chamber of Commerce have been more than accommodating. They realize the importance and the impact this event has.”
The tournament always upholds the memory of its founder, Lee Parlier, the former Richwood coach who passed away in 2016.
“When Lee passed we wanted to make sure the tournament is held in his honor and memory,” Vincent said. “Lee put a lot of work into it and we want to make sure he is remembered.”
Admission each day is $8 for adults and $5 for students and is good all day.
