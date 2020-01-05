Army Guard Duals serve as measuring stick

summersville — There’s a reason teams keep coming back to the West Virginia Army Guard National Duals.
As physically and mentally taxing as it is, it’s always a learning experience.
“This tournament always makes me realize that our team is not as good as we think we are, or as bad as we think,” Greenbrier East coach Brian Miluk said.
Local teams were shut out of the championship round of the 13th annual event on Saturday. Braxton County, Cabell Midland, Johnson Central (Ky.) and Moeller (Ohio) won their preliminary pools and squared off for the tournament championship.
The winner was Johnson Central for the second consecutive year. The Golden Eagles defeated Moeller 44-27 and Cabell Midland 46-24 before polishing off Braxton County 40-23 to secure the title.
Braxton (2-1) finished runner up, Cabell Midland (1-2) was third and Moeller (0-3) fourth.
It wasn’t a bad weekend for local teams, however. Greenbrier East, Independence and Shady Spring all finished second in the preliminaries and were pooled with Hurricane on Saturday. Greenbrier East, Independence and Hurricane all went 2-1 in the final round.
Greenbrier East wound up finishing fifth overall, Hurricane sixth and Independence seventh. All three were 7-2 on the weekend. East beat Independence and lost to Hurricane, while Hurricane fell to Independence.
“It was obviously tough on our freshmen,” Independence coach Jeremy Hart said. “They wrestled great, but that grueling nine matches in one weekend is always hard on them. But I thought most of them handled it well. I was disappointed with the fight in that last match (against Hurricane), but I think they were all tired and ready to get out of here. But I was impressed.
“The freshmen were getting better every weekend. We start seven. Getting them better is why we are here and getting all the matches.”
Among them were Judah Price and Colton Caron. Also, senior Sean Dawson (145 pounds) and junior Sam Adams (170) went undefeated.
“Sam and Sean Dawson both had great weekends.” Hart said. “The young guys can look at them as (examples of) what they need to improve on and where they need to be at the end of the year.”
Owen Quinn (170), Chase Martin (106), Zach Mullins (132), Colby Piner (152) and Alex Zimmerman (160) were all 8-1 for Greenbrier East.
Shady finished 5-4 on the weekend and placed eighth. Josh Goode (126) and Ethan Morgan (285) both won eight matches. Tristen Tate (152) had seven wins and Andrew Shrewsberry (138) had six. Colten Tate (120) and Cameron Moretto (220) had five wins and Riley Chapman (160) had four.
The remaining four place finishers were Clay County (ninth), Winfield (10th), Oak Hill (11th) and Richlands, Va. (12th).
Oak Hill, 5-4 on the weekend, placed in the tournament for the first time.
“I’m really super proud of our kids,” Red Devils coach David Vincent said. “Proud of how they performed and how they came through.”
Greenbrier West’s Noah Brown (220) and John Parks (170) both picked up their 100th career wins.
The teams will move on to various tournaments next weekend. Before that, Greenbrier East will go to Woodrow Wilson for their annual Coal Country Challenge Wednesday night at 6 p.m.
“We always leave (the Guard Duals) with things to improve on. We also leave impressed with our accomplishments,” said Miluk, who was sure to give credit to his coaching staff and wrestlers’ families and fans.
“We’re just having fun.”
