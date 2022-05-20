Area track, field athletes log runner-up showings

CHARLESTON — State track and field championships notebook:
l The Woodrow Wilson girls 4x200-meter relay unit of Kyndall Ince, Salia Harris, Mya Wooton and Somalia Nelson provided the highlight of the day for local AAA squads Friday at the University of Charleston Stadium.
The Flying Eagles posted a time of 1 minute, 46.38 seconds to trail only Jefferson (1:43.88).
"We worked this week on our weakness, which was our handoffs," said Woodrow head coach George Barbera. "And that's the result, second place in the state.
"I was beside myself."
The eight points scored in that event left the Eagles with a final total of 24, which put them in eighth place in the team race. Morgantown scored 94 to take home the championship trophy.
In the boys division, University outlasted Jefferson, 93-88, for the crown.
l Beckley had a couple near-misses Friday. The boys shuttle hurdles relay team finished just out of the money in seventh in 1:02.12, and Wooton was seventh in the 100 in 13.15.
l The concluding day of the AAA meet began with a moment of silence for Oak Hill High assistant track and field coach Cathy Kachman, who passed away in April 2022.
"She was a coach that you asked her to do something, she did it," said OHHS head coach Matthew Sydnor. "She didn't complain, she didn't moan, she'd say 'Yes sir, Coach,' and did it.
"She's missed, very much."
l The start of the Class A competition Friday included a second-place showing from James Monroe's Haiden Huffman in the boys long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 10 3/4 inches. The winner, Ritchie County's Gus Morrison, set a new record with a leap of 22-6 1/2.
l Richwood's Joshua Landreth also secured a runner-up effort. In the discus, he threw 142-11 to fall just short of winner Rowen Gerlach (144-5), of Wahama.
l In the girls high jump, James Monroe's Lilly Jackson was fourth with a best of 5-0 to score four points for the Mavericks.
l Richwood's Trey Stanley picked up two points for fifth place in the 3,200 (10:21.28).
l Region 3 had a pair of placers in the boys 400. Richwood's Caleb Williams (52.80) and Pocahontas County's Max Oganian (52.89) went 4-5.
l Leading the single-A team competition after the first day were the Williamstown girls with 42 points and the Ritchie County boys with 31. Class A championship events will conclude Saturday.
