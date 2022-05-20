Area track, field athletes log runner-up showings

Steve Keenan/The Fayette TribuneWoodrow Wilson's Kyndall Ince, right, passes the baton to teammate Salia Harris Friday in the 4x200-meter relay at the 2022 WVSSAC State High School Track and Field Championships in Charleson. The Flying Eagles' quartet, which also featured Mya Wooton and Somalia Nelson, posted a time of 1 minute, 46.38 seconds to finish second to Jefferson (1:43.88).