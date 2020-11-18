When Gov. Jim Justice announced last week that winter sports would be put on hold until Jan. 11 due to the rising number of coronavirus cases around the state, the announcement was met with pushback from coaches, fans and parents from around the state.
On the local level some of the same sentiments have been echoed but there have also been different perspectives.
In Wyoming County, where the infection rate has kept classrooms empty for the last month, Westside head coach Shawn Jenkins understands the qualms, but believes the situation is different in each part state.
"I'm still about trying to do what's right," Westside boys basketball coach Shawn Jenkins said. "I love basketball, but really and truly want to be safe and from my perspective right now, the teams up north are more impacted by it. We're not going to school, so I understand their complaint a lot more than ours. The kids here haven't been in school here in a month. So when I read comments from other coaches up north and they say they have 40 kids in a class, but they're telling them they can't have 20 in a gym, that makes sense. From their perspective, it doesn't make any sense.
"Down here, our numbers just keep going up and I can't see us going into the gym right now and doing anything and that's just my perspective. But as a parent I see the other side. I worked hard with my middle son before his senior year so I know what he put into playing. As a parent you don't want to see your kid do all of that and lose that opportunity to play."
Jenkins' approach to the coronavirus pandemic has been to approach it cautiously.
He declined to use the three-week period the WVSSAC grants teams each summer, doing his best not put his team in harm's way.
Of course Jenkins does have the luxury of returning a team littered with players who have started or played a lot of minutes for him over the last two years. The thought would be that a more experienced team would be able to gel and find a groove sooner than others, especially in a season where, at best, there will be a month before sectionals start. But that remains a luxury, not something Jenkins necessarily deems an advantage.
"I honestly don't think there is an advantage for anyone right now," Jenkins said. "Everyone is dealing with this and it doesn't matter how much experience you have, it's tough to deal with. I'd probably feel worse if we were younger, but I don't feel much better. It's that abnormal, the situation that we're in. You just don't know how they're going to respond to it, especially down here where it's bad. It's going to be so difficult if things continue the way they are. Momentum plays such a huge part and you can go on a roll and have everything just come to a halt when you're playing good. You just don't know what to expect."
For teams that are younger, it's definitely perceived as a disadvantage.
"That's a huge disadvantage for us for sure," Shady Spring boys basketball coach Ronnie Olson said. "We're replacing two first-teamers. We're in school so we should definitely be able to at least practice. I 100 percent agree with pushing the start of the season back because maybe we'll have a handle on this thing and be able to go without stopping, but if we're in school we should be able to practice.
"We've got younger kids that want to get in the gym and even the ones I have coming back are taking brand new roles this year. There's so much we want to work on but can't. Again, I agree with pushing it back, but I think it gives a lot of teams a disadvantage and I don't really understand why they can't practice if they're in school. As an educator I know and see all the safety measures and standards we have in place so I think we should at least be able to practice."
Jenkins and Olson aren't the only ones with a unique perspectives.
Beckley head coach Ron Kidd has battled cancer before, putting him at higher risk for the virus while another member of his staff, coach Dave Barksdale, is in his 70s and susceptible to its effects as well.
"It's something we have to be cautious with, but we want the kids to be able to play, but we have to watch ourselves," Kidd said. "I think Jim (Justice) is looking out for the health of everyone, but we want the kids to play."
While at risk, Kidd says he hasn't given any thought to taking a season off, provided there is one.
"I just want the kids to play and I haven't really thought about not coaching this year," Kidd said. "I just like coaching too much to do it. I think if we follow the guidelines, wear a mask and wash our hands I think I'll be fine."
Of course another concern that has been raised is conditioning.
Even if practice resumes on Jan. 11, teams will still need to condition and practice and the pressure to do so in an effort to start playing games will be on. That has posed the question locally as to whether a spaced out schedule would be more effective in preventing injury, though the indication is team's will try to play as many games as possible.
"I think we'll keep trying to get in games wherever we can," Kidd said. "I don't think we'll slow down any. The kids want to play so we want them to have that opportunity."
"I've already thrown my schedule away," Jenkins said. "If we're green on the map, I want to play as many games as possible because the next week we could be red and not get to play for awhile. So we're going to play every game we can."
"We'e going to try and get as many games in and go full throttle," Olson said. "I think we'll want to make sure we've got everything in line since we're a younger team, but once we're at that point I can see us playing three or four times a week to get games in. The truth is you never know when each game will be the last and you want your kids to get the opportunity to play as much as possible."
