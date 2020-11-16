Area teams set for quarterfinals

Two teams will try to give it a go one more time, while another will look to keep rolling.
Independence and Midland Trail both received forfeit wins in the state playoffs' first round last weekend and are scheduled to hit the road for the quarterfinals. Greenbrier West, meanwhile, took full advantage of its ability to play and defeated Madonna 58-0 in Class A.
Independence (5-2), the No. 14 team in Class AA, now has a big task ahead when it travels to No. 6 Fairmont (7-2). That game will kick off Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Patriots advanced after Mineral County Schools stopped all extracurricular activities last Thursday due to a high number of Covid-19 cases. That included No. 3 Frankfort's playoff game against Indy.
Fairmont played in three straight state title games from 2016-2018, beating Bluefield for the championship in 2018. The Polar Bears have been in the playoffs eight consecutive seasons and 11 of the last 13.
Quarterback Gage Michael has had a remarkable season for Fairmont, which defeated No. 11 Braxton County 60-34 in the first round. He has completed 111 of 188 passes (59 percent) for 1,877 yards and 26 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Michael is also the team's leading rusher with 1,310 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Class A No. 5 Midland Trail (4-1) also received a forfeit after Buffalo could not play because Putnam County remained orange on the Covid-19 metrics color map. However, the Patriots now face that same possibility after Fayette County went orange on Saturday.
If Fayette County does go gold or better this Saturday, Traill will have to forfeit its quarterfinal game at No. 4 St. Marys (9-1), which also advanced via forfeit over Wheeling Central. Trail and St. Marys are scheduled to play Sunday at 3 p.m.
Class A No. 2 Greenbrier West (9-0) will host No. 7 Ritchie County Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The Cavaliers had no trouble with No. 15 Madonna, racking up 425 yards of total offense to the Blue Dons' 59. Madonna was held to minus-14 yards rushing.
Cole McClung led the Cavs on the ground with 134 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Quarterback Kaiden Pack was 7-of-13 for 119 yards and three touchdowns.
Ritchie advanced with a 16-7 win over No. 10 Wirt County.
