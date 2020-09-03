Area teams opening a season they hope to complete

It's official — football is back.
There's no telling how long it will be back, but for most teams around the state, it's back.
Starting a week later than usual, the Friday slate gets the season off to a rolling start with numerous marquee matchups.
Two of those games are taking place in Greenbrier County.
Rivalry renewed
Starting with the east side of the county, Greenbrier East will host rival Woodrow Wilson. While both programs have trended in different directions in recent years, with East notching back-to-back playoff berths, Beckley has owned this series of late.
Also of note is how the two teams approached the offseason.
With limitations, East elected to forego the three-week period this past offseason despite the losses of several key players to graduation, highlighted by Marion Lawson. Beckley utilized the three-week period, trying to find some sort of normalcy in the age of the virus. Naturally each team wants to win this matchup, but with uncertainty from week-to-week and the possibility games could be lost to a shutdown, each win and loss weighs heavier.
Class A showdown
The west side of the county will play host to a marquee showdown between two of the best programs in Class A, Summers County and Greenbrier West. Summers comes in after missing the playoffs for the first time since Chris Vicars took over in 2017, while Greenbrier West made its return to the playoffs last season after Toby Harris came out of retirement to lead the team.
Behind Harris the Cavaliers went 9-1 in the regular season and won their first-round playoff game before suffering a quarterfinal loss to Williamstown. The scary part of that run? The Cavaliers graduated only one starter — a rotational running back — returning first-teamer Noah Brown who rushed for over 2,000 yards last season.
Summers graduated Trent Meador, who took over at quarterback early last season, but return a stable of good players led by Andre Merriam-Harshaw and Keandre Sarver, the latter of whom missed all of last season with a knee injury.
Fayette on delay
The Fayette County teams — Midland Trail, Meadow Bridge and Oak Hill — will already be starting behind other area teams. Fayette County was designated in the orange color code on Saturday's Covid-19 metrics map, meaning the teams could practice but not play any games this week. Gov. Jim Justice attempted to remedy that, offering to have each individual player and staff member tested, but the county declined as a false positive would be a huge setback.
There is still hope, though. Provided Fayette County can return to yellow after the new map is released this weekend, there is a plan in place for Midland Trail and Oak Hill to play on Monday at Oak Hill in a series that was presumed to be dead after Oak Hill moved up to Class AAA.
Trail won last season's matchup 35-10, but on the opposite sideline this season will be a familiar face in Dave Moneypenny, who coached Fayetteville before the school consolidated following the 2018-19 school year. Moneypenny will be looking to snap a personal three-game losing streak against the Patriots dating back to 2017.
Meadow Bridge was also able to tentatively find a replacement for its Friday game, arranging a Monday game at home versus Sissonville provided Kanawha County can also move out of the orange.
Class AA showcase
Last year's game between Shady Spring and Nicholas County was a classic, going down to the final play. Shady was unable to convert in the red zone, but still finished the season 9-1. After graduating several starters on offense the Tigers will get an immediate test when they travel to Nicholas County Friday night. The Grizzlies are no strangers to big games as a perennial playoff team, but getting a win early could help solidify a five-year postseason streak.
Wyoming scramble
Both Wyoming East and Westside were forced to make contingency plans after their games against Mingo Central and Oak Hill, respectively, were canned due to coronavirus concerns. Now Westside will be hosting Mount View and Wyoming East will make the long trip to Pendleton County. Again, every game matters when you don't know if you'll have one next week.
Friday's Games
all games 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Woodrow Wilson at Greenbrier East
Liberty at Van
PikeView at Independence, 7 p.m.
Richwood at Tolsia
Summers County at Greenbrier West
Shady Spring at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.
Mount View at Westside
Wyoming East at Pendleton County, 6 p.m.
Canceled Games
Midland Trail at Tolsia
Oak Hill at Westside
Richwood at Meadow Bridge