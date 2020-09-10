Area teams hoping to pull ahead in Week 2

The second week of the season allows for reflection and normalcy, or as much as you can have during a pandemic.
With the jitters out of the way, teams can step back and assess what they need to do moving forward. Several 0-1 teams are facing uphill battles to get in the win column, while some area 1-0 teams have favorable matchups.
Claws out
After taking on a Class A playoff team last week in Greenbrier West, you would think the next week would lighten up for Summers County, right? Not exactly.
The Bobcats return home, where they'll be greeted by a Class AA playoff team from last year, Shady Spring.
Last week the Tigers faced adversity when their starting quarterback Jared Lilly went down with an injury in the first half. Fortunately, sophomore Cameron Manns, alongside senior standouts Isaiah Valentine and Jadon Hershberger, was ready to step in and helped lead them to a narrow victory on the road against Nicholas County.
This week will be a little different for Manns, who will be making his first career start. Shady has owned this series the last two years, with Valentine having a career game against the Bobcats in 2018 when he accumulated 205 yards on the ground on just seven carries.
Unfortunately, the Tigers will be without Valentine for this matchup, but Hershberger's big receiving night against Nicholas County should still keep the Tigers' offense on track.
Battle of the unbeatens
Westside will again face a Class A team, but this one will be no slouch. The Renegades travel to Greenbrier West in what will be a showcase of some of the area's best talent. A triplet combo of Blake Goode, Jaxon Cogar and Daniel Reed will hope to steal a road win against one of the elite teams in Class A, led by its own cast of stars.
Kaiden Pack and Noah Brown have become the household names in Charmco, but the Cavaliers have a stable of players to dish out punishment. When they were having trouble scoring last week against Summers, Levi Weikle got the offense going with a couple of chain-moving runs, setting up Pack to take over with his legs and eventually his arm. If that's not enough, Cole McClung rotates in as well, grinding out tough yards while punishing defenses.
Last week in Charmco, the muddy field conditions neutralized Summers' speed advantage. Fortunately for the Renegades, they may not face the same issues if the conditions are the same. Their ability to run the ball with Cogar and Goode allows them to churn out yards if the pass isn't working, and they'll also have more time to protect with an older, bigger line than what the Bobcats had.
Playoff-wise, a win over a Class AA opponent would be a huge step for the Cavaliers, while a loss would be suboptimal for the Renegades. Westside is currently scheduled to play four games against Class A opponents this season, already limiting the amount of bonus points they can get in the ratings system. One loss to a Class A team is detrimental to their playoff hopes.
A fresh start
Last week's loss wasn't what Woodrow Wilson wanted at all. Not only did the Flying Eagles lose on the road to their rival in a series they've owned lately, but they were blown out in doing so.
This week the Flying Eagles hope to get back on track with some new flavor. On top of debuting a brand new turf field, they'll be playing Parkersburg South, a new addition to the schedule after Beckley's exit from the Mountain State Athletic Conference last year.
As it currently stands, winning this game is critical for the Flying Eagles. Not only do they need to get one in the win column, but their next two opponents — Bluefield and Morgantown — currently aren't allowed to play. It gets worse when you look further down the schedule and see Princeton, George Washington, Oak Hill and South Charleston — the last four opponents of the season — currently cant play either. There are likely contingency plans if some of those games are canceled, but replacing six in a season won't be easy.
Rolling on
Liberty and Independence both enjoyed successful openers, with both games resulting in blowouts. Indy will look to keep that rolling against Class A River View, while Liberty will travel to Braxton County. A win for Independence would be key here, as River View is a Class A opponent. Liberty will have a little breathing room on the road with Braxton being a Class AA foe, but with the status of games changing week to week, you don't want to leave any opportunities on the table.
Code Orange
Fayette County is still in the orange, putting Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail and Oak Hill down two games currently. If that changes on Saturday, then Oak Hill will host Princeton (Mercer County will also have to get back to yellow) and Meadow Bridge will host Midland Trail on Monday night. Making up games was also the plan last week before another orange designation.
