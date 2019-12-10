Area teams consider their options after hoops reclassifications released

Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.