Area teams consider their options after hoops reclassifications released

After months of waiting, the new four-class system for prep basketball has been unveiled with several area teams on the move.
The latest reclassification will go into effect next season and will be on an initial two-year trial run. The classes range from A to AAAA, with area teams spread out across all four.
In Class AAAA, Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East remain in the state's largest classification, but joining them will be Oak Hill, which has historically bounced between AAA and AA. The Red Devils were in AAA as recently as 2016.
Shady Spring, Independence, PikeView and Nicholas County will be the only region teams in the new Class AAA, joined by schools such as Fairmont Senior, Robert C. Byrd, North Marion, Winfield and Logan.
The new Class AA is loaded with southern West Virginia teams. Liberty, Bluefield, Westside and Wyoming East retain their AA status, while Summers County and Midland Trail make the jump from Class A. Joining those schools in Class AA are private school powers Wheeling Central, Charleston Catholic, St. Joe and Parkersburg Catholic.
Rounding out the reclassification is Class A, which features regional teams Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Greenbrier West, Mount View, River View, Webster County and Meadow Bridge.
The new reclassifications come in an effort to make the landscape of prep basketball more competitive, particularly in Class A where 17 of the last 20 championships have been won by private schools on the boys side and 27 of the last 28 on the girls side.
Now that most of the private schools have been bumped to Class AA, some schools are considering the option of playing up a class. Among them is Westside.
"I'm not too happy with it to be honest with you," Westside boys head coach Shawn Jenkins said. "All they've done is moved up the private schools and lumped them in there with us."
"When the classes came out, I looked at Class AA and AAA because I knew it was a possibility to play up. As I count the teams that go to the state tournament normally, there's more AA schools that usually go than there are AAAs. That's how we look at it. We're looking a little more into it, but it's definitely an option we're considering."
Midland Trail is a public school that made the jump to Class AA in basketball, despite being a Class A school in every other sport. That ensures the Patriots' path to a state tournament or championship becomes even tougher.
"In Class AA we might have to go through a Bluefield or Chapmanville," Midland Trail boys basketball coach Curtis Miller said. "The only reason they did this is to put private schools up and they couldn't put them in a class by themselves without a lawsuit. As a result, some of the true Class A schools had to take one team and because we're five minutes from Fayetteville, our county seat, and have two Dollar Generals we were one of them."
Miller is another coach who views his chances of making a run to the postseason better in Class AAA.
"I've already mentioned moving up," Miller said. "I feel like we could be more competitive in the Class AAA field. I think they should've done this whole thing on enrollment instead of this other stuff like proximity to a county seat. We're a true Class A school and we're getting punished because we're five minutes from Fayetteville, which doesn't have a lot of people either, and 20 minutes from Beckley."
