Four area players will play for the South squad at the annual North-South All-Star Basketball Classic according to rosters supplied late Saturday by game director Bill Gillispie.
The area seniors suiting up will be Kaiden Pack of Greenbrier West, William Gabbert of Greenbrier East, Ben Gilliam of Woodrow Wilson and Braden Howell of Liberty.
Greenbrier West head coach Jared Robertson will be the South assistant to head coach Bryan England of St. Albans.
Making up the rest of the South team will be Charleston Catholic teammates Aiden Satterfield and Zion Suddeth, Mason Pinkett and Alex Yoakum of George Washington, Jaimelle Claytor of St. Albans, Huntington's Amare Smith, Lincoln County's John Blankenship, Brent Kincaid of Winfield and Caleb May of Tug Valley.
Coaching the North will be Scott Sauro of Williamstown and Ryan Lambert of Pendleton County.
The North roster is made up of Jaelin Johnson of Fairmont, Robert C. Byrd teammates Bryson Lucus and Gavin Kennedy, Ryan Niceler of University, Jeff Bifano of Bridgport, Same Cremeans of Williamstown, Brayden Miller of Roane County, Josh Alt and Bailey Thompson of Pendleton County, Mojo Chisler of Clay-Battelle and Graden McKinney of Ritchie County.
The game will be played Friday, June 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the South Charleston Community Center. There will be a free throw, 3-point and slam dunk competition starting at 6 p.m.
All tickets are $5.