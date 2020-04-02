Bob Mullett, game director of the West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association’s Friday Night Rivals North-South Football Classic, has announced the rosters for the 2020 event.
Daran Hays of North Marion High School will lead the North Bears. Ray Lee of Greenbrier East High School will guide the South Cardinals.
South assistant coaches are Aaron Baker of Greenbrier East, Alex Daugherty of Riverside, Jake Harper of Greenbrier East and Mark Workman of Liberty-Raleigh.
Raleigh County players on the South squad are Woodrow Wilson's Ian Pomeroy (OL), Independence's Marcel Guy (OL/DL) and Shady Spring's Ian McKinney (OL), Haven Chapman (DB) and Erick Bevil (K/P).
James Monroe players on the South squad are Monroe Mohler (QB/DB) and Xander Castillo (WR/DB).
Wyoming East is represented on the South squad by offensive lineman Tanner Jenkins.
Greenbrier East players on the South squad are Marion Lawson (RB/DL), Kyle King (WR/DB) and Houston Scott (LB).
North assistant coaches are Steven Harbert of North Marion, Gary Lanham of North Marion, Britt Sherman of Martinsburg and Nathan Tanner of Parkersburg South.
"We have a fine group of players again this year and look forward to another great game," said Mullett.
The game will kick off at noon on Saturday, June 13, at South Charleston High School's Black Eagle Stadium. The game will be televised live on WCHS-TV with Mark Martin handling play-by-play.