When the emergence of high school wrestling in West Virginia happened in the late 1940s and early 1950s, only a handful of schools had teams. None of the Black schools wrestled and even after the Brown vs. Board of Education ruling in 1954 (stating segregation of schools was unlawful), integration was a slow process.
Fairmont West was one of the first schools to integrate and Terry Dunscomb became the first Black high school state champion in West Virginia. He also won state titles in 1957 and 1958, making him the second wrestler in West Virginia history to win three championships. In the 1957 title bout, he beat a Beckley wrestler, Gene Wiseman, by a score of 3-0.
The first Black wrestlers in our area were Booker Lott, Bill Stone and Tyrone White. All wrestled at Woodrow Wilson in the early 1960s. Stone was named co-captain of the Flying Eagles in the 1964-1965 season. He won the regional tournament in 1965. Stone later became one of the first Black wrestling referees in our state and he directed the YMCA youth wrestling program for several years.
John “Hugo” Payne followed Stone and was co-captain at Beckley in 1967. Payne lost in the state finals that year wrestling in the 145-pound class. However, he established his place in local history as the first area Black wrestler to place in the state tournament. Two years later, Ron Boyden was second in the state at 127 pounds, experiencing his only loss in the state championship bout. Other accomplished wrestlers for Beckley in the 1960s were Tom “Choo” Coleman, Donald “Bull” Parker and C.W. Claytor.
Sophia High School had several Black wrestlers in the 1960s. Howard Cox (165 pounds) and Wayne Oglesby (unlimited) began wrestling in the 1965-1966 season. They were joined by Marshall Oglesby in the next year. Marshall was Sophia’s first Black athlete to qualify for the state tournament. He actually qualified twice by winning the regional tournament in 1968 and 1969. He was named co-captain of the Bluehawks in 1969. Keep in mind, in those days only the regional champion went to the state tournament. James “Henry” Lavender, Chip Hairston and Carlton Wiley were teammates of Oglesby.
The 1970s decade witnessed an increase of Black wrestlers in our area. Henry Lavender (unlimited) and Chip Hairston (165 pounds) were co-captains at Sophia and both were regional champions in 1970. One Beckley wrestler of note was 1971 graduate Miller Hall. Hall was a three-sport letterman at Woodrow Wilson and a football player/track athlete at Fairmont State University. Hall has spent a lifetime in education and is the current president of our state Board of Education.
The first Black wrestler at Greenbrier West High School was Floyd Jones. Floyd was regional champion in 1973 at 132 pounds. He later wrestled at Concord College (now University), attained a Ph.D. and recently retired as an instructor at West Virginia University. Floyd had four brothers — Kevin, David, Vernon and Jeff, who also wrestled at West.
In our next column we will continue to explore the history of Black wrestlers in our area.
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Wilbert Payne, local attorney and an avid reader of this column.