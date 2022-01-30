Woodrow Wilson scored 176.5 points and finished in third place overall at the WSAZ Invitational on Saturday at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
The Flying Eagles, ranked fourth in Class AAA, finished second to No. 6 Parkersburg South 193.5) in the Class AAA division.
Woodrow had three runner-up finishers — J.J. Bailes at 113 pounds, Ethan Osborne at 152 and Jackson Evans at 285.
Point Pleasant, the No. 1 team in Class AA and three-time reigning state champion, won the championship with 200.5 points.
Independence, Class AA No. 3, was 12th overall with 110 points and Class A No. Greenbrier West was 18th with 87.
Independence junior Colten Caron placed second at 160 pounds.
Shady Spring senior Joshua Goode was also runner-up at 120.
Area placers were:
106: Garrett Johnson, Woodrow Wilson, 4th; Dillon Perdue, Independence, 6th.
113: Tucker Lilly, Greenbrier West, 6th.
120: Tanner Roark, Woodrow Wilson, 6th.
138: Brad Blevins, Greenbrier West, 5th.
145: Judah Price, Independence, 3rd.
170: Dalton Hanshaw, Nicholas County, 5th.
182: Conner Jones, Nicholas County, 6th.
195: Jay Jones, Woodrow Wilson, 4th.
220: Thomas Mullins, Greenbrier East, 5th; Atticus Goodson, Independence, 8th.
In the team standings, Nicholas County was 27th with 54 points; Oak Hill was 30th (47.5); Shady Spring 31st (43); Greenbrier East 35th (35); Richwood 48th (20).
