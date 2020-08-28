Area golfers in West Virginia girls championship

Nine area girl golfers will compete at the third annual West Virginia High School Girls Golf Invitational Championship Tuesday at Mingo Bottom Golf Club. Tee times start at noon.
This year’s tournament will be split into two divisions. The championship division is an 18-hole stroke play event from the ladies’ tees. The top eight finishers will be named all-tournament.
The open division is a 9-hole event without awards.
Eighty golfers have entered the tournament. Local golfers entered are Mary Denny and Alley Denny of Woodrow Wilson, Ema Lilly and Madison Barr of Independence, Kerri-Anne Cook and Amelia Muscari of Westside, Suzanne Bicksler and Madeline Beard of Greenbrier East and Taylor Isaac of Summers County.
