Shady Spring didn't win the title it wanted on Monday, but the Tigers will still be able to defend the bigger championship.
Herbert Hoover fired a team score of 231 to claim the Class AA Region 3 championship at Grandview Country Club. Shady, which won the state championship last year, shot a 248 to finish in second place.
Both teams advanced to the state tournament, set for Oct. 5-6 on the Speidel Course at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.
The Huskies had three golfers in the top 10, led by low medalist Bryson Beaver, who shot a 2-under-par 70. Max Bowen (80) and Sawyer Osbourn (81) were sixth and seventh.
Tanner Vest (76) and Zach Smith (83) were fourth and ninth for Shady. Smith was tied with Westside's Kerri-Anne Cook.
Tanner Walls of Westside shot a 1-under 71 and Nicholas County's Ben Marsh finished with a 75. They both qualified for the state tournament as individuals.
In Class A, Pocahontas County repeated as Region 3 champion and Summers County was runner-up to secure their trips to Wheeling.
Woodrow Wilson, Oak Hill and Greenbrier East will play in the Class AAA Region 3 match Tuesday at Berry Hills in Charleston. Tee times will start at 8 a.m.
Class AA Region 3
at Grandview
Team scores
Herbert Hoover 231*, Shady Spring 248*, Westside 251, Nicholas County 264, Wyoming East 291, Independence 294, Liberty 375
No team score: Bluefield
Individual scores
HH: Bryson Beaver 70, Max Bowen 80, Sawyer Osbourn 81, Sam Phillips 86
SS: Tanner Vest 76, Zach Smith 83, Jordy Townley 89, Hayden Wood 92
We: Tanner Walls 71, Kerri-Anne Cook 83, Owen Hamon 111, Ryan Anderson 97
NC: Ben Marsh 75, Maddox Smallwood 88, Andrew Triplett 106, Cole Brown 101
WE: Jacob Cochran 79, Caleb Simmons 98, Brady Biggs WD, Hunter Walker 114
I: Cody Blake 82, Andy Lester 90, Brady Rogers 122, Tyler Barr 124
L: Landon Hall 107, Carson Turner 143, Michael Howerton 141, Maggie Asbury 135
B: Jacob Lange 134, Trentin Swagger 128
Top ten: Bryson Beaver (HH), Tanner Walls (We), Ben Marsh (NC), Tanner Vest (SS), Jacob Cochran (WE), Max Bowen (HH), Sawyer Osbourn (HH), Cody Blake (I), Kerri-Anne Cook (We), Zach Smith (SS)
*Champion Herbert Hoover and runner-up Shady Spring qualified for the state tournament
**Ben Marsh (NC) and Tanner Walls (We) qualified individually for the state tournament