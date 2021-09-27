Ben Marsh, of Nicholas County, looks over Bryson Beaver, of Herbert Hoover's birdie putt the par 3 11th hole during the Class AA Region 3 Golf Tournament held at Grandview Country Club.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Tanner Walls, of Westside reacts after just missing a eagle putt on the par 5, 10th hole during the Class AA Region 3 Golf Tournament held at Grandview Country Club.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Pocahontas County's Ben Dunz looks after his tee during the Class A Region 3 golf tournament at Pipestem Resort State Park Monday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Tanner Vest, of Shady Spring, reacts after just missing a eagle putt on the par 5, 10th hole during the Class AA Region 3 Golf Tournament held at Grandview Country Club.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Summer's County's Michael Sprague looks after his shot during the Class A Region 3 golf tournament at Pipestem Resort State Park Monday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Pocahontas County's David Gibb looks after his shot during the Class A Region 3 golf tournament at Pipestem Resort State Park Monday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Charleston Catholic's Warner Murad looks after his tee during the Class A Region 3 golf tournament at Pipestem Resort State Park Monday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Area golfers clinch state tournament berths (With Gallery)
From staff reports
Shady Spring didn't win the title it wanted on Monday, but the Tigers will still be able to defend the bigger championship.
Herbert Hoover fired a team score of 231 to claim the Class AA Region 3 championship at Grandview Country Club. Shady, which won the state championship last year, shot a 248 to finish in second place.
Both teams advanced to the state tournament, set for Oct. 5-6 on the Speidel Course at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.
Tanner Vest, of Shady Spring, reacts after just missing a eagle putt on the par 5, 10th hole during the Class AA Region 3 Golf Tournament held at Grandview Country Club. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Tanner Walls, of Westside reacts after just missing a eagle putt on the par 5, 10th hole during the Class AA Region 3 Golf Tournament held at Grandview Country Club. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Ben Marsh, of Nicholas County, looks over Bryson Beaver, of Herbert Hoover's birdie putt the par 3 11th hole during the Class AA Region 3 Golf Tournament held at Grandview Country Club. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Ben Marsh, of Nicholas County, just misses a birdie putt the par 3 11th hole during the Class AA Region 3 Golf Tournament held at Grandview Country Club. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Bryson Beaver, of Herbert Hoover, hits his tee shot on the par 4, 12th hole during the Class AA Region 3 Golf Tournament held at Grandview Country Club. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Tanner Vest, of Shady Spring, left, and Bryson Beaver, of Hebert Hoover on the par 4, 16th hole during the Class AA Region 3 Golf Tournament held at Grandview Country Club. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Kerri-Ann Cook, of Westside, hits her tee shot on the par 4, 12th hole during the Class AA Region 3 Golf Tournament held at Grandview Country Club. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Cody Blake, of Independence, lines up his putt on the par 4, 13th hole during the Class AA Region 3 Golf Tournament held at Grandview Country Club. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Jacob Cochran, of Wyoming East, lines up his putt on the par 4, 13th hole during the Class AA Region 3 Golf Tournament held at Grandview Country Club. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Jacob Cochran, of Wyoming East, right, watches Sawyer Osbourn, of Herbert Hoover, putt on the par 4, 13th hole during the Class AA Region 3 Golf Tournament held at Grandview Country Club. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Kerri-Ann Cook, of Westside, looking over her putt on the par 4, 12th hole during the Class AA Region 3 Golf Tournament held at Grandview Country Club. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
The Huskies had three golfers in the top 10, led by low medalist Bryson Beaver, who shot a 2-under-par 70. Max Bowen (80) and Sawyer Osbourn (81) were sixth and seventh.
Tanner Vest (76) and Zach Smith (83) were fourth and ninth for Shady. Smith was tied with Westside's Kerri-Anne Cook.
Tanner Walls of Westside shot a 1-under 71 and Nicholas County's Ben Marsh finished with a 75. They both qualified for the state tournament as individuals.
In Class A, Pocahontas County repeated as Region 3 champion and Summers County was runner-up to secure their trips to Wheeling.
Woodrow Wilson, Oak Hill and Greenbrier East will play in the Class AAA Region 3 match Tuesday at Berry Hills in Charleston. Tee times will start at 8 a.m.
Class AA Region 3
at Grandview
Team scores
Herbert Hoover 231*, Shady Spring 248*, Westside 251, Nicholas County 264, Wyoming East 291, Independence 294, Liberty 375
No team score: Bluefield
Individual scores
HH: Bryson Beaver 70, Max Bowen 80, Sawyer Osbourn 81, Sam Phillips 86
SS: Tanner Vest 76, Zach Smith 83, Jordy Townley 89, Hayden Wood 92
We: Tanner Walls 71, Kerri-Anne Cook 83, Owen Hamon 111, Ryan Anderson 97
NC: Ben Marsh 75, Maddox Smallwood 88, Andrew Triplett 106, Cole Brown 101