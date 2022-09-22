Area defenses have stood out through four weeks

The defense at Greenbrier West is making a name for itself as the only team in the state to not allow a point this season, the four shutouts tying a school record.
They’ll have a chance to establish a new record when they host nearby Meadow Bridge.
But they aren’t the only team out their pitching shutouts.
Class AA Independence has three shutouts and has allowed just eight points. James Monroe has two shutouts in three starts and has allowed just six points. PikeView is coming off back-to-back shutouts. Midland Trail has one shutout.
The year of the defense has seemingly come to the south.
Those teams will all be in action this week, Week 5, around the area.
Meadow Bridge (1-3) at Greenbrier West (4-0)
Greenbrier West’s offense has nearly been as good as its defense this season, averaging 325.8 rushing yards per game, 8.8 yards per carry, 421.3 yards per game on offense and 8.9 yards per offensive play.
The Class A No., 7 Cavs bell cow is Ty Nickell, who leads the area in rushing with 853 yards and has scored 13 touchdowns.
He has been healthy this season, after playing most of last year with a gall bladder problem.
“I feel great,” Nickell said. “I feel like I can run harder, I feel like I’ve got my speed back. It’s nice to not have to worry about getting sick. Knowing I’m healthy all season.”
Nickell has also been able to get a break in lopsided games this season. Last week he had five touchdowns at the half and was done for the evening.
Nickell was realistic when talking about the shutout streak continuing, considering the last time it was done was Frankfort (in a 10-game regular season) and before that St. Mary’s in 1963.
“We know that it’s probably going to happen, but also know that we can’t let that affect us,” Nickell said. “We’re going to take it game by game and we’re going to go out here and worry about Meadow Bridge and not letting them score on us. We’d like to get the (school) record but if we get scored on, we aren’t going to let it change us or how we feel about the it or anything.”
Meadow Bridge is coming in after being shut out by James Monroe.
Seaton Mullins at quarterback, a 6-0, 230-pound quarterback (55 carries, 155 yards. 2 touchdowns) and Connor Mullins (20-159-1) and Kaiden Sims (56-181-3) are the offensive workhorses for the Wildcats.
Meadow Bridge and Greenbrier West, despite being separated by 16 miles, are meeting for just the ninth time. The main reason is Greenbrier West was always a Class AA, Meadow Bridge A. The Wildcats have not beaten the Cavaliers.
Summers County (2-2) at Midland Trail (3-1)
A big one for both teams who are just outside the Top 16 in the latest WVSSAC Class A playoff ratings, Trail at No. 19, Summers at 22.
And it is the first meeting between a couple of old Fayetteville lads, Trail coach Jeremy Moore and Summers County coach Josh Evans. The two were linemen under legendary Fayetteville coach Frank Spangler but were not teammates. Moore graduated the before Evans hit high school. Summers defensive coordinator Johnathan Shockey was a sophomore when Moore was a senior.
Despite being from the same alma mater the teams are far from mirror images.
The Patriots have rolled to three straight wins since a season-opening win loss to Clay County and are doing it by air.
Jaden Gladwell is the area’s leading passer, and one of the top statistical QBs in the state, completing 43 of 78 for 886 yards and nine touchdowns.
He has thrown for over 200 yards in his four starts. One of the reasons is big-play receiver Cody Harrell, who has caught 22 passes (over half of the Pats receptions) for 503 yards and three scores. Zane Burford has 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown and Landon Syner has eight for 172 and half (4) going for TDs
The running game, led by Will McGraw (29-250-4) has 423 yards in the last two games.
Summers County has no problem running the ball in Evans’ Wing-T offense.
Drake Cole has rushed for 545 yards and five scores and Duke Dodson has 371 and five touchdowns. Cole has 295 and Dodson has 285 in the last two games.
Independence (4-0) at Westside (1-3)
The Patriots have been clicking on all cylinders in every facet of the game, except for the kicking game, because they seldom punt and eschew one-point PATs for two-point conversions.
Judah Price, who leads the area in scoring has 17 of those two-point conversions. Oh, and he has 15 tush touchdowns and a passing reception, meaning he has been in the end zone 33 times in four games. Price has 829 yards rushing.
Opponents finding the end zone is a different story. Only Poca scored on the Independence JV, and that has been it.
Quarterback Trey Bowers has been great at quarterback and in the last two games has thrown as many touchdown passes (2) as incompletions. He is 33 for 45 for 677 yards and four touchdowns. He has also rushed for 231 yards and seven touchdowns and Tyler Linkswiler has 234 and two touchdowns.
Westside coach Justin Cogar, one of the best players in the state his senior year of 2016, is seeking to rebuild the program to the place it was his final season when the Renegades went to the Class AA semifinals.
Kadien Vance, a sophomore quarterback, is the building block skill position player. He has 350 passing yards and has rushed for two touchdowns.
PikeView (2-2) at Shady Spring (1-3)
PikeView is coming off back-to-back shutouts against Liberty and Westside, the first time that has happened in school history (1994). In fact, the two shutouts tie the most in any season.
PikeView quarterback Peyton Greer returned from injury last week and has thrown for 235 nd four scores, missing one start. Nate Riffe (7-151-3) and (Zach Rose (5-65-3) are primary receivers.
Making it three shutouts in a row will be chore for the Panthers, even though Shady is coming off a 68-0 shutout loss to Independence. The Patriots however boast one if the best offenses and defenses in Class AA football.
Shady has a combination pass-rush offense. First year signal caller Brady Green has thrown for 492 yards and four touchdowns and big-play Tyler Mackey has seven receptions for 262 yards and two touchdowns. James Sellards (49-235-2) and Adam Richmond 56-216-2) lead the rushing attack.
Coach Vince Culicerto has always strived for balance on offense, and the Tigers have rushed for 417 and thrown for 492.
Woodrow Wilson (3-1) at Lincoln County (0-4)
The Flying Eagles haven’t started 4-1 since 2012 but have the chance to do it on the road against a tram they’ve not faced.
The running game has been huge for the Flying Eagles, rushing for 1,366 yards and nearly seven yards per carry.
Dremonte Mitchell leads the way with 477 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 12.6 yards per carry. Matt Moore has been nearly as lethal with 389 yards and two scores.
Quarterback Jay Jones has three rushing touchdowns.
Ripley (1-3) at Oak Hill (2-2)
Two schools that have been around for over 100 years will meet for only the second time, the first in Oak Hill.
Oak Hill won the first meeting last season at Ripley, 47-26.
The teams have played one common opponent, Lincoln County. The Vikings lone win came against Ripley 20-14 Week 3 and the Red Devils beat Lincoln County 47-16 last Friday.
In that game the Red Devils experienced an offensive awakening after relying on the defense through the first three weeks. Oak Hill rushed for 256 yards and had 322 yards total offense, the first time the Red Devils topped 200 yards all season. Ethan Vargo Thomas, the first area player to score this season via touchdown, PAT, 2-point conversion and field goal, rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns and J.D. Mauritz added 78 yards and two touchdowns.
Other games:
Clay County at Liberty: The Raiders are coming off their first win of the year last week.
Covington at James Monroe: The Mavs’ Eli Allen announced his returning with three receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns in his debut last week.
Man at Wyoming East: Quarterback Jackson Danielson has passed for 416 yards and four touchdowns in three games. The Warriors are coming off a bye.
Pocahontas County at Richwood. The Lumberjacks picked up a win Monday night beating Hundred and are playing their third game in a week.
