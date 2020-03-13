Area coaches navigating delay of spring sports

The dominoes of the coronavirus pandemic continue to fall in the Mountain State, further impacting spring sports.
A day after the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission announced it was suspending the girls basketball state tournament in addition to all boys basketball games, State Superintendent W. Clayton Burch announced all spring sports — baseball, softball, track and field and tennis — would not be allowed to practice or play games with the decision due for a reevaluation on April 10.
Bernie Dolan, executive director of the WVSSAC, told reporters Thursday afternoon in the Charleston Coliseum that teams, including those still alive in postseason basketball tournaments, would be allowed to practice, but Burch's Friday ruling takes that off the table.
"We've only had eight practices," Wyoming East tennis coach Angie Boninsegna said. "That's not even enough to play a game. We need 14. Our state tournaments start in May so I'm not sure exactly what will happen. It's a shame because we have a lot of new kids that had come out to play this year. I haven't met with them all in person, but I've sent them a message telling them to stay positive and more importantly stay healthy.
"I understand it all though. I think everybody is doing the best they can with it for preventive measures. It's just hard for everybody. I really feel for all the kids, especially the ones in the state tournament. There's nothing like getting to play on that floor, especially on that Saturday."
Tennis isn't the only sport that's feeling the ripple effect of the decision, though most teams and athletes were able to talk and prepare for it.
"I kind of felt it was coming," Shady Spring track coach Vince Culicerto said. "You're looking at big time sports shutting down and when we saw that we kind of knew. The kids have been working, but we let them know we might not practice again for a couple of weeks, or even have a season. In our gut we knew it was going to happen. In the bigger picture though, if it gets rough, it's about the bigger picture which is keeping people healthy."
Independence softball coach Ken Adkins had to break the news to his team, which impacts its annual tournament trip.
"We probably have had more meetings than our kids want to have," Adkins said. "We met yesterday because we heard our beach trip was lost. We go to Myrtle Beach every year for a week to play in a tournament, but all out-of-state trips were canceled. I told them after that to be flexible because I think it will change rapidly. We were told we'd be able to continue to practice but when I listened to Mr. (Jim) Justice's live feed and when he said he was closing the schools we knew all activities would cease.
"I met with the girls again this afternoon to kind of finalize everything and break the news. Our seniors were hurt. Prom, graduation, it's all up in the air now. There's not a lot you can offer them. I told them if we have to we'll have prom on the softball field. We'll do it to try and make it up to them."
To add to the issue, teams are not permitted to use campus facilities to practice on their own until further notice, Shady Spring softball coach and athletic director Donald Barnett confirmed Friday evening.
"I was hoping they might back up on that," Adkins said. "I'm thinking maybe they will soon because kids can't go into a season cold like that, but who knows? It might just play out until April. I cautioned them about travel ball because the rules state they can't play for two teams at once, so they'd forfeit their high school season and become ineligible. I told them if they wanted to work out amongst themselves they would have to organize that and if they wanted to take some of the equipment to use, I let them do that as well."
While everything is in a holding pattern with no concrete timetable for when activities will resume for certain, fear has started to creep in that there may not be a season for teams around the state. Though Adkins is trying to preserve a glimmer of hope for his girls.
"Our seniors were a mess because they really wanted this," Adkins said. "After we met we sat around and told softball stories about their first few years. We just tried to give them something to calm them down. The issue is we have nothing to draw on. Nothing in the past to prepare us for something like this. I did tell them the one thing I felt strongly about is that Gov. Justice is a coach and his team is in the state tournament. He's going to want to do everything he can to salvage that so I told them to hold on to that."
