Archery regulations to carry you through the seasons

Soon, the big dance starts. When the bell sounds on the openers, droves of sportsmen and women will enter their hunting grounds in stealth mode, climb a tree and step on to their treestand’s platform and await the arrival of Mr. Big. It’s a front-row seat to witness first-hand the behaviors and movements of all the critters in your neck of the woods. There is no better way to watch a sunrise or a sunset than from 20 feet up in a tree.
If done right, being that high up in a tree, the world below you will continue unaware of your presence, and only your scent or your movement can let them in on your secret hiding spot. As you become one with the natural world, your senses heighten and you become ultra-aware of every noise, smell and glimpse of movement. You are practicing hands-on wildlife conservation in the truest form, and bowhunters are some of the best in their craft at doing so.
For the women and men who choose to use stick and string, this WVDNR note about your upcoming season opener is for you. I hope your season opener is fruitful as the white oak trees on your hunting grounds.
West Virginia’s 2020 archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar will open Saturday, Sept. 26, and close on Dec. 31.
White-tailed Deer
Archery Season
During the archery deer season, hunters may harvest an additional deer but must purchase a RB or RBB stamp before the season starts. Hunters should also take note of the following regulations: One or two additional archery deer, depending on the county, may be taken with Class RB (resident) or Class RRB (nonresident) stamps (one deer per stamp). Additional archery stamps must be bought before Sept. 26.
Resident underage and senior hunters must buy a Class RB stamp to take additional archery or crossbow deer, but resident landowners hunting on their property and Class DT (Life-threatening Conditions) license holders are not required to purchase any additional archery stamps.
In 11 counties or portions thereof, hunters must take an antlerless deer in any regular season before harvesting a second antlered deer in that county.
Individuals may take up to two deer in one day during the archery or crossbow seasons. The first deer does not have to be electronically checked before harvesting the second deer on the same day; however, only one antlered deer may be taken on the same day during any season.
Special regulations exist for the four archery-only counties of Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming. In these counties, only two archery deer may be taken, one of which must be antlerless. In these counties, crossbows can only be used by holders of Class Y/YY permits.
Bear Archery Season
In addition to having a valid base hunting license, hunters who wish to harvest a bear must do the following: Resident hunters with a Class A license must buy a Bear Damage Stamp (Class DS), a Big Game Stamp (Class BG) and a Conservation Stamp (Class CS). Hunters with a Sportsman Hunting/Trapping and Fishing License (Class X) only must buy a Bear Damage Stamp (Class DS).
Nonresidents need a Class EE Bear Hunting License, Bear Damage Stamp (Class DS), and Conservation Stamp (Class CS/LE), and if they are hunting on the national forest, they must have a Class I stamp.
Two bears may be taken per year, provided at least one bear is taken in Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, Nicholas, Preston, Raleigh, or Wyoming counties.
The daily bag limit for bear remains one per day.
Wild Boar Archery Season
The wild boar archery and crossbow seasons are open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties. The season bag limit is one boar. The wild boar archery season will reopen Feb. 5, 2021, and close Feb. 7. To hunt in the February wild boar season, hunters will need a 2021 base hunting license.
For more information about hunting regulations, hunters should consult the 2020-2021 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary.
