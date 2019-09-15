Archery, crossbow seasons are approaching

People who choose to bow hunt are a different breed of hunters. First of all, the mere fact that they are using a stick and string in pursuit of their intended game species sets them apart. Secondly, they are like secrets in the natural world and hunt and move as undetected as possible. They hunt close to nature. They become part of the natural world by hunting high in a tree or slipping through the woods undetected by always watching the wind and their scent. Camouflage, very little movement, odor destroying scents and fabrics keep the modern bowhunter nearly invisible to the eyes or nose of the game animal.
A successful bowhunter, year after year, is simply a master in the art of concealment — a person who has mastered the game of chess known as bowhunting. Every move they make is calculated to create an advantage for the hunter who chooses to hunt with arrows.
To hunt high in a tree, overlooking the natural world, allows the opportunity for the hunter not only front row seats to the show but backstage passes to see how animals act when they think no one is watching. In West Virginia, bowhunting for white-tailed deer and black bears is a main attraction and is one of our state’s shining jewels in our wildlife conservation toolbox. The nature of the sport is attractive to young men and women, mountain athletes, seasoned veterans looking to fool an old wise buck into bow range and nature lovers who like to be up close and personal for wildlife watching.
A note from our WVDNR which passed across my desk is very useful information for bowhunters of our state and was noteworthy enough for me to share. According to the note, DNR director Stephen McDaniel says the state’s 2019 archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar will open Saturday, Sept. 28, and run through Dec. 31.
“Interest in archery and crossbow hunting continues to be very strong and West Virginia provides an incredible opportunity for our state hunters, and those from outside of West Virginia, to enjoy our wonderful woodlands while hunting for deer, bear and wild boars,” McDaniel said. “We’re excited about the upcoming season for bow hunters and believe it will be a productive harvest.”
McDaniel went on to note that in addition to having a valid base hunting license, those interested in harvesting a bear must do the following:
Buy a Bear Damage Stamp (Class DS). Nonresidents need a Class EE Bear Hunting License and Conservation Stamp (Class CS or CS/LE) and if they are hunting on the national forest they must have a Class I stamp.
Two bears may be taken per year, provided at least one bear is taken in Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, Nicholas, Preston, Raleigh or Wyoming counties.
The daily bag limit for bear remains one per day.
As for white-tailed deer, McDaniel said hunters must buy stamps if they wish to harvest additional deer.
One or two additional archery deer, depending on the county, may be taken with Class RB (resident) or Class RRB (nonresident) stamps (one deer per stamp). Additional archery stamps must be bought before Sept. 28.
Resident underage and senior hunters must buy a Class RB stamp to take additional archery or crossbow deer, but resident landowners hunting on their own property and Class DT (Life-threatening Conditions) license holders are not required to purchase any additional archery stamps.
In 11 counties or portions thereof, hunters must take an antlerless deer in any regular season before harvesting a second antlered deer in that county.
Individuals may take up to two deer in one day during the archery or crossbow seasons. The first deer does not have to be electronically checked before harvesting the second deer in the same day. However, only one antlered deer may be taken in the same day during any season.
Special regulations exist for the four archery-only counties — Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming. In these counties, only two archery deer may be taken, one of which must be antlerless. In these counties, crossbows can only be used by holders of Class Y/YY permits.
The wild boar archery and crossbow seasons are open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties. McDaniel indicated. The season bag limit is one boar.
For more information, please consult our Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary.