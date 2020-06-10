Archers make state wrestling tournament a success

Perhaps Jeremy Tincher summed it up best.
"Robby and Bill Archer know how to run a state tournament. They have that thing down to a science," said Tincher, Greenbrier West's veteran wrestling coach.
Tincher is not alone in his praise for the efforts put forth in pulling off the state tournament. The Secondary School Activities Commission spoke loudly on Wednesday, announcing that the tournament will remain in Huntington for another four seasons.
The new contract will run through the 2023-24 season. Next season's tournament will be held March 4-6, 2021.
The state tournament has been held at the facility now known as Mountain Health Arena every year since 1988. Before that, the tournament bounced back and forth between Huntington and Wheeling.
The Mountain Health Arena also hosts the WSAZ Invitational, considered to be the state's toughest wrestling tournament, every January.
"It's a pretty good honor. The tournament brings a lot of business to town," Bill Archer said. "We have it down to a science. The people who work for us do a lot of things to help us."
Wrestling joins the likes of soccer (Beckley) and football (Wheeling) as sports to remain in longtime host cities. The state soccer tournament has been played at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex since 2004, and the football Super Six has been hosted by Wheeling Island Stadium every year since 1994.
"In the 20-some-odd years I have been coaching, the state wrestling tournament has never been anywhere else but Huntington," Tincher said.
He says there is good reason for that. With Huntington High School serving as the host school, Bill Archer assembles a top-notch staff that assures the tournament runs like clockwork, with no detail ignored.
"The Archers do an amazing job of running the state tournament," Tincher said. "They've done it forever and do a fantastic job. They work hard to see to it that the hotels work with us to get good rates. It's just a great venue to have the state tournament."
"Rob Archer has brought in people who know what's going on," said Oak Hill coach Dave Vincent.
Huntington has been good to the Red Devils under Vincent. They finished a program-best 10th in 2018, the same year Christian Lively became the second Oak Hill wrestler to ever win a state title. In February, Ashby West finished third to become Oak Hill's only four-time state place winner.
"I like Huntington. The venue is great," Vincent said. "Coach Archer knows what he is doing. He's been doing it for a long time."
Region 3 success has not been limited to Oak Hill, of course.
Greenbrier West won its second consecutive Class A state wrestling championship in February, adding to its Class AA state title in 2013. Between that, Independence won five straight Class AA championships from 2014-2018.
Individually, Region 3 has had 31 state champions and 186 state place winners over the last eight seasons.
That makes a two-hour drive more pleasant.
"I'm glad they didn't move it," Tincher said. "I didn't want it moved."
