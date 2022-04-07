Appeal rule could benefit Trail, others in future

There won’t be a fourth classification coming to any other high school sport outside of basketball.
At least not immediately.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission’s Board of Appeal voted overwhelmingly to reject expanding the four classifications to sports other than basketball, which just finished a second year under new system.
The WVSSAC’s ruling body also rejected a proposal to allow student’s immediate eligibility after transferring. Currently the SSAC deals with transfers on a case-by-case basis.
One rule that was passed under the radar will grant an appeal to schools who feel they are wrongly placed in the wrong classification.
The appeal rule, proposed by Wirt County, was welcomed by Midland Trail basketball coach Curt Miller.
Miller, whose Patriots are playing “up” in Class AAA for basketball, has made no secret his disdain for the current system. Midland Trail was classified Class AA for basketball, using the WVSSAC’s three-pronged weighted factors basketball classification: 70 percent school enrollment, 20 percent proximity to county seat and 10 percent socioeconomic factors of the county and student enrollment.
Under the appeal rule, which still must be approved by the State Board of Education next month, a school like Midland Trail can argue its case.
“I’m That’s all we are asking for, a chance to present our case,” Miller said. “
And he did just that, saying Trail, and the possible handful of schools who could benefit from an appeal, was caught by the second and third factors. Midland Trai’s enrollment of 385 students is 11th most in Class A but sill 101 students from the smallest Class AA school according to the most recent enrollment numbers.
“Under the rule we got dinged because we are four miles from the county seat, Fayetteville and we are 30 miles from Beckley,” Miller said. “And we feel we were wrongly dinged.
“There are no advantages for our kids being close to Fayetteville. None. Kids in Fayetteville aren’t even in Midland Trail’s attendance zone, they go to Oak Hill. (Fayetteville, as well as Valley, were absorbed into Oak Hill three years ago).
“Our school is 30 miles from Beckley, but most of our kids live an hour from Beckley so it’s no advantage to us. It’s a flawed system. I would be fine with four classes if it went on enrollment status.”
Midland Trail used a rule inside the four-class system that allows schools to “play up” so Trail is classified Class AAA instead of Class AA. And Miller said Trail did so again for the next two years.
The new classifications will be released in mid-May. Westside, which also chose to play up the last two seasons, is expected return to Class AA.
“Honestly, we feel like we are more competitive at the Class AAA level than we are at AA,” Miller said. “The goal is to make it to Charleston, to the state tournament so you have to look at the lay of the land. Where do you have the better chance to accomplish tha? And it is a gamble you have to take every two years under this system
“Obviously I’d rather be in Class A where we belong.”
Right now, he is hoping to get that opportunity if the appeal amendment is passed by the Board next month.
Miller said he hopes for the best.
“But you will never convince me Hico. West Virginia is not a single-A town. It’s laughable to suggest otherwise,” he said.
Both the bigger issues, four classes for additional sports and immediate eligibility for transfers, were shot down convincingly by the Board of Control (principals).
According to Metro News the additional four classifications was voted down 137-5 and transfer rule 113-29.