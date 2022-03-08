Another tournament run for another young Warriors team

NEW RICHMOND – Kayley Bane remembered the overwhelming feeling that was walking out on the Charleston Coliseum floor last spring, as her Wyoming East Warriors were getting ready to make what would be the school’s second girls basketball state championship run.
A sophomore, she was a freshman when the Lady Warriors were ousted in the Region-3 co-final, a rarity in the last eight years at the Class AA power.
So she and her fellow sophomores, as well as the freshmen, leaned heavily on the experienced veterans like Skylar Davidson and Sarah Saunders, veterans of two teams that had made championship game runs, and junior Hannah Blankenship.
Now she is one of those wily veterans, ready to show the freshmen the ropes.
“It means everything to me,” Bane said after the Warriors put up a season-high 84 points in an 84-59 victory against Chapmanville in the Region 3 co-final last week. That victory earned the Warriors a spot in the state tournament. No. 2 seed Wyoming East (14-3) will face No. 7 Charleston Catholic (10-11) Wednesday evening at 7:15 p.m.
“It’s awesome to bring these freshmen up there and let them realize that experience and that floor. All of us except the freshmen know what it’s like to play up there. We have a little bit of experience and we know the atmosphere.”
In fact, the Warriors ran through the state tournament, beating Mingo Central (60-32), Petersburg (75-44) and Parkersburg Catholic (61-50) en route to that state title, adding to the title won in 2016.
As always seems to be the case, there is a youthful feel to the team.
Blankenship, who had a big championship game in 2021 with 11 points and 10 rebounds, is the team’s lone senior this year.
Bane, Abby Russell and Colleen Lookabill were sophomores last year and Maddie Clark was a freshman.
This year freshman Cadee Blackburn has been a starter all season and Alivia Monroe and Gabriella Cameron have played off the bench.
Blackburn has been especially key, filling a void at point guard after the graduation of Davidson and an injury to Russell after the state tournament that sidelined her half of this season.
“Blackburn’s had a great year this year,” coach Angie Boninsegna said. “A freshman having to come in and she’s done big things for us. They are freshmen and nerves are going to be there. Everybody is going to be nervous when we go up to Charleston. That’s just going to happen. We are just blessed to be there.”
Blackburn is second on the team in minutes played (25.1) and she averages 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Monroe (2.7) and Cameron (2.0) combine to play 16 minutes a game and sophomore Charleigh Price averages nearly a quarter off the bench.
Russell, a first-team all-stater last year, is still coming back from a knee injury, but her playing time has increased and she is averaging 10.2 points per game in nine games.
Clark, a sophomore, leads the Warriors in scoring at 14.4 points along with 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 4.2 steals.
Despite two seasons interrupted by Covid, Clark is averaging 11.5 points in 30 career games.
Blankenship, who has seen her career interrupted by injury and illness, has done the little things as a senior leader, averaging 6.9 points and 6.3 rebounds.
Bane is second on the team in scoring at 10.7 points and 4.5 rebounds and Lookabill averages 5.0 points.
For Charleston Catholic, which has one double figure scorer in Annie Cimino (10.2), handling Wyoming East’s ball pressure will be key.
The Warriors have won eight straight since a five-point loss at Mingo Central, among those a win over Class AAA state tournament qualifier PikeView and two wins against Class A No. 6 seed Summers County.
The Warriors have a stellar state tournament resumé over the last seven seasons, with two titles and two runner-up finishes. Boninsegna is 10-3 in the state tournament as the Lady Warriors head coach.
This will be the team’s sixth state tournament appearance since 2015 under Boninsegna.