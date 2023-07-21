Landon Jones didn’t necessarily find following in his brother’s footsteps that comfortable.
His brother Jay, who graduated early last month, was quarterback of the Flying Eagles last fall.
So, given that he had tried other things like his brother with much more success – linebacker in football, wrestling in the winter – he gave it the old high school try.
The results were not a comfortable fit.
“I tried it last year,” Landon said of his auditioning behind center in the fall of 2022. “I was just better at running back, it’s my natural position.”
He’s back at running back again this year for the Flying Eagles, who will be starting official fall football camp next week.
He and classmate Bryce Ford both played key minutes on the Flying Eagles defense last season, the first real shot at varsity for Jones, who is ready to step out of his brother's shoes and start his own legacy at Woodrow Wilson. He played on the Woodrow Wilson JV team that went 9-1 and was a two-point conversion versus Princeton from being undefeated.
Coach Street Sarrett knows what he is getting.
“I’ll tell you what, those Jones boys are just tough, hard-nosed kids, and Landon is just like Jay, tough, hard-nosed,” Sarrett said. “Any time you’ve got a wrestler at your running back position, those are tough kids. I expect big things out of Landon.”
He may not be a quarterback, but he is, as the Flying Eagles middle linebacker, a quarterback on the defensive side of the ball.
Woodrow Wilson is also switching defensive philosophies. Going from its traditional 4-4 base to a 4-3 will put more of an onus on Jones at his middle linebacker position.
"That’s going from two middle linebackers to one,” Jones said. “I’m basically the quarterback of the defense, I have to control everything and make sure everyone is in the right spots.”
So, he is in essence keeping the Jones brothers' streak at quarterback alive. And it is a much more comfortable fit on that side of the ball.
“I feel like I’m better at running the defense than I would be running the offense,” Jones said. “I’ve played linebacker my whole life."
“He’s very intelligent, a straight-A student,” Sarrett said. “When you have that kid on defense he can make checks for you, and make sure people are lined up in the right spots. It makes your defense better.”
That’s one of the reasons that Sarrett felt comfortable making the philosophical change in defenses in the offseason.
“It was something we needed to do, and I’ve dabbled in the 4-3 before in my career,” Sarrett said. “We went and researched it in the offseason and talked to some people who were pretty good at it and learned it. We’re getting in. It’s looking good.”
Moving back to his natural offensive position has Jones looking for a big season on both sides of the ball, especialy with the Flying Eagles returning to Sarrett’s roots last season with a heavy dose of the run game.
“I’ve been in the weightroom, and I’ve gotten bigger and stronger,” Jones said. “I’m excited to see what I can do, get some yards, score some touchdowns. I’ve been doing this (at running back and linebacker) since I was 6 years old. I’d like to say I’m a better running back. I do think I’m good at both.”
Jones said he has equal affection for his chosen sports, wrestling and football. Last year his brother Jay was the Region 3 champion at 175 pounds and placed fourth at the state tournament. Landon, then a sophomore, was runner-up in Region 3 at 190.
His expectations in the two “are equal. I expect to be successful in both.”
Woodrow Wilson opens the 2023 season hosting Riverside Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.
