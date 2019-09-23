Another classic between Warriors, Red Devils

Can we just have Wyoming East and Oak Hill play each other every week in football?
While that may be a fan friendly idea, I am not sure the respective coaches want to ride that wild rollercoaster week after week.
Friday night at John P. Duda Stadium, the Red Devils and the Warriors played another Friday night classic that resembled their showdown in the War Zone last year.
If you like offense, these were your type of games.
After dropping a heartbreaking 48-47 decision in overtime last year, Wyoming East turned the tables on Oak Hill this year with a 44-39 win. The decisive score came on the final play of the game when Seth Ross hit Jake Bishop for the game-winner.
The Ross-to-Bishop dramatics are nothing new in New Richmond. The senior duo combined to break the hearts of county rival Westside two years ago on a similar game-winning pass with just .3 second on the clock.
Last year the dynamic duo connected on the Wyoming East touchdown in the overtime period which moved the Warriors to within one point of the Red Devils. Oak Hill came up with the big defensive stop on the two-point conversion to preserve the win.
The Red Devils went to New Richmond last year undefeated and were heavy favorites to beat the Warriors, who were 1-3. Wyoming East battled back from a 28-19 halftime deficit to tie the game late on a Caleb Bower touchdown run and an Alex Hall two-point conversion.
Abe Farrow tallied 223 yards of total offense and scored four times, while Khori Bass ran and passed for 227 yards, finding paydirt three times on that wild night.
Bower led the Warriors with a career-high 222 yards rushing to go along with two touchdowns, while Ross tossed three scores overall and threw for 145 yards.
This year the roles were reversed. Wyoming East came in as the undefeated favorite after a big road win at Nicholas County, while Oak Hill was looking for its first win of the season.
Going into the final quarter, the Warriors led the Red Devils 24-21 but there were plenty of fireworks to come in the last 12 minutes of the game as the teams would combine for 38 more points.
A Bower touchdown run less than a minute into the quarter was answered by a 50-yard score by another Farrow — Leonard Farrow this time. Te-amo Shelton gave Oak Hill the lead on a 2-yard run with just under seven minutes to play after the Red Devils had recovered an onside kick.
Bower and Shelton traded touchdown runs, Shelton’s coming with just over 1:30 to play. Unfortunately for Oak Hill, that was just enough time for Ross and Bishop to work their magic.
Friday night the two teams combined for just under 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Now Wyoming East turns its attention to another school that it has had some classic battles against — James Monroe.
Friday night the Mavericks scored 62 points on PikeView with Monroe Mohler running for two scores and throwing for five more. Xander Castillo had 223 yards receiving and hauled in four of Mohler’s touchdown passes.
The statisticians may want to get some extra paper ready for this one.
l l l
Nicholas County quarterback Timmy Baker was hurt late in the second quarter of the loss two weeks ago against Wyoming East. As a result of that injury, Baker missed Friday’s game at Lincoln.
The Grizzlies turned to all-state wide receiver Luke LeRose for help and the senior hoops standout came up big for his team in a 34-7 win. LeRose ran for 152 yards on just 10 carries — do the math; that is really good — and he scored a touchdown on an 86-yard keeper. LeRose also threw for another score.
Anytime you have a starting quarterback out of action, everybody has to step up to fill the gap. Zach O’Dell also rushed for 126 yards on 15 carries and two scores, while Jacob Williams ran for 95 yards and a score.
The Nicholas County defense held Lincoln to minus-10 yards rushing on the night and only 145 total yards.
Baker is expected back this week and he will be needed because the Grizz host undefeated Keyser (4-0) this week. The Golden Tornado has scored 223 points in its four wins for an average of almost 56 points per game.
Impressed? The Keyser defense has pitched shutouts over Berkeley Springs, Petersburg and Weir. Robert C. Byrd is the only team to score on Keyser, a mere seven points.
You never quite know what you are getting from Keyser being from the Eastern Panhandle, but it is typically very good. It looks like that may be the case again.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981