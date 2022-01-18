Another big game for Short, Tech wins 14th straight

Something about playing in Summersville agrees with Gunner Short.
The WVU Tech senior posted his second straight 20-point game and the No. 23 Golden Bears ran their win streak to 14 with an 87-75 victory over Oakland City Tuesday at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center.
Short had a game-high 24 points and was one of three Golden Bears with four assists. He had 21 points in Tech’s victory over Brescia on Saturday, also played in Summersville. Both were season-highs for Short.
He was a combined 13 of 14 from the free throw line in those two games.
Tech (17-2 overall, 8-0 River States Conference) seemed in control of the first half, going ahead 31-17 on a three-point play from Short with 7:34 to go. But the Mighty Oaks chipped away and eventually took a 39-38 lead on a layup by Jamarcus Clark with 39 seconds left.
A jumper by Philip Mullins with 18 seconds on the clock put the Golden Bears back ahead 40-39 going into halftime.
Consecutive 3-pointers by Clark put Oakland City ahead 47-44 at the 16:47 mark of the second half. The teams traded the lead four times before Tech began to pull away.
A jumper by Andrew Work snapped a 61-61 tie and started an 11-2 run that put the Golden Bears ahead 72-63 with 6:14 to play.
The Golden Bears’ lead grew to as much as 17 as they salted the game away.
Andreas Jonsson scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Tech. He was 5 of 9 from 3-point range, including three big ones in the second half.
Work scored 19 points in 23 minutes. Thomas Hailey had 10 points.
Clark led Oakland City (6-16, 4-7) with 23 points off the bench. Nathaniel Schmittler added 15.
Tech’s win sets up a big game with Alice Lloyd in a battle of division leaders Thursday in Pippa Passes, Ky. The Eagles are 17-0 this season and 8-0 in the league.
The women will play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.