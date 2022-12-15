December has rolled around and it’s time for another Rogers Oil Classic in Summers County.
For more than 30 years the tournament, sponsored by R.T. Rogers Oil Company and headlined by the Lady Bobcats, has been giving area teams a chance to compete in a tournament format early in the season.
Summers will host three other teams, only one of which is familiar to the tournament.
Coach Chad Meador commented on those teams.
“Chapmanville was in it for the first time in quite some time last year,” he said. “This year brings two new teams to the field, with Tug Valley, who were state champs in single A a few years ago, and Braxton County.“
The tournament tips off Friday with Chapmanville and Tug Valley at 5:30 p.m. Summers County and Braxton County take to the court at 7:30 p.m.
The tournament resumes on Saturday. The consolation game will take place at 6 p.m. and the championship at 7:45 p.m.
Before the consolation and championship games, the Summers County and Chapmanville JV teams will compete at 4 p.m.
The day will start with three middle school games, all between Summers and Glenwood. The JV boys match up at 11 a.m., varsity boys at 12:30 p.m. and varsity girls at 2 p.m.
Meador expressed his gratitude for the Rogers family’s continued support and sponsorship of the tournament.
“Greg Rogers and his family have been very supportive and they have been the key sponsor of this tournament for many years,” Meador said. “Without them none of this could happen, and we want to give many thanks to the Rogers family for continuing this sponsorship, not only for the community but most of all for the kids.”
The tournament will conclude Saturday night with the presentation of trophies by the president of R.T. Rogers Oil Company, Greg Rogers.
